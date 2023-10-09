Jessica Chastain To Head Marrakech Jury; Kedoo Hires Former New Regency Exec — Global Briefs

Jessica Chastain To Head Marrakech Film Festival Jury

Jessica Chastain has been set as the head of the competition jury at this year’s Marrakech Film Festival, running November 24 to December 2. The jury awards the Étoile d’Or award to one of the fourteen films by first- or second-time directors in the festival’s international competition. “I am honored to serve as the jury president for the esteemed Marrakech International Film Festival, marking its 20th edition this year, and am excited to return to the Festival having last attended in 2011,” Chastain said. “Being entrusted with this role is a privilege, and I look forward to celebrating incredible global talent within the world of cinema.” Marrakech returns this year with a bumper schedule, including a special appearance by Killers Of The Flower Moon filmmaker.

Kedoo Entertainment has hired former New Regency, Lionsgate, and Entertainment One executive Charlotte Thorp to take on the newly created position of EVP and Head of Distribution, Sales, and Acquisitions. In the new role, Thorp is responsible for sourcing and closing deals with broadcast and digital distribution partners for Kedoo’s slate of shows, broadening the company’s pool of digital distribution partners for its FAST channels worldwide, reviewing programming for its FAST and YouTube channels globally and growing the company’s portfolio of product for distribution. Thorp is based in London and will reports to Kedoo Entertainment’s COO, Oli Bernard.

