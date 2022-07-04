Jessica Chastain Flips Off Camera as She Makes Statement About 'Independence' Day, Women's 'Rights'

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is certainly not in the mood to celebrate Independence Day this year, and she let the world know why.

The 45-year-old actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram Monday, sticking both middle fingers up along with the caption, "Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights."

Chastain has been vocal about her stance on reproductive rights in the past.

Earlier this year, she revealed that having access to Planned Parenthood and birth control pills growing up allowed her to pursue her acting career.

"I'm the first person in my family to not be pregnant when I was 17," she told British publication The Sunday Times. "[Planned Parenthood] had a great impact on my life because it gave me choice."

"It makes me sick to even say this, but I never think in terms of 'how do I get more things in this industry?' I have a rebellious streak because I grew up with a lot of resentment, because we didn't have things, like even food," she added. "So because I come from that place, I know what it's like. And it makes me angry. And I don't [want] anyone else to be denied anything. In terms of a voice, being seen, being acknowledged and valued."

In March, Chastain also addressed equality for all while giving her Best Actress acceptance speech for The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the Oscars. "We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us," she said.

Chastain's post comes a little over a week after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.

The 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."