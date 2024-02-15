Jessica Biel Tells TikTok Followers How to Be a ‘Perfect Mom’ During Get Ready with Me

Biel shares two sons with singer Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel is making light of the ups and downs of mom life.

The 7th Heaven alum, 41, shared a TikTok on Wednesday where she sat fresh-faced, ready to start the day.

"Get ready with me while I tell you the secret to being a perfect mom," she begins. And while fans wait for some juicy revelation, the mom of two — who shares sons Phineas, 3½, and Silas, 8½, with husband Justin Timberlake — simply continues doing her makeup and gets on with her day, hinting that there's no such thing as the secret to being a perfect parent.

"Groundbreaking, I know," Biel captioned the clever video.

"I'm not even a mom and I was waiting to hear the secret! 😭😂 Well played! 😆," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I knew I was doing it right! Just like you said! 🥰😂."

On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she took a moment to celebrate her sons Phineas and Silas, as well as her singer husband on Valentine's Day. Sharing a sweet photo of Timberlake and Phineas, the father-son duo plays around in the snow.

In other photos, the singer poses with his older son, who is pictured on skis, as they get ready to hit the slopes. The two boys can also be seen eating breakfast together while they watch a movie.

"Valentines x3 ♥️♥️♥️," Biel captioned her post.

Last month, Timberlake appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, chatting with his friend and host Jimmy Fallon, 49, about his next album. While talking about making the record, Timberlake opened up about the birth of his second son, as well as his family life.

"Yeah so four years and different from making albums before, because I would just go in for a block of time and say, 'This is what we made, and this is what it is,' " Timberlake explained. "And during the pandemic, you know, having our second son, which was unbelievable..."

"Shout out to Phin. We love you bud," Fallon jumped in, referencing Timberlake's son Phineas.

"Oh, he's so cute," the musician said. "They're both so cute."

"They're both so cute. You lucked out," Fallon told his friend. "Yeah, you got a good kid."

"They run our house. It's crazy," Timberlake admitted. "It's crazy."



