Jessica Biel Says 'Intimate' Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake Was 'So Moving': 'Felt Really Nice'

Jessica Biel almost canceled her vow renewal, which turned out to be "so moving."

Last month, the actress celebrated 10 years of marriage with husband Justin Timberlake. On their special anniversary the couple revealed to fans that they had a vow-renewal ceremony in Italy over the summer. While on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, Biel, 40, clarified that while the occasion "sounds big-deal," "it was not."

"It was very intimate. It was very small, a couple of our friends, and we literally barely put this thing together," she said. "We almost canceled it. We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!' It felt really nice."

Co-host Hoda Kotb then asked what Biel and Timberlake's marriage is like after a decade.

"It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe and just deep understanding of another person," said Biel. "But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals. You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."

She added, "Justin always says, he goes, 'We cannot stop dating. We have to keep dating.' That's always what he says. And he's right."

Biel, who shares sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7, with the singer, posted a gallery of photos on Instagram last month to mark their anniversary.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she wrote in the caption.

Timberlake, 41, meanwhile, wrote on his page, "10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"