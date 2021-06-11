Jessica Biel Reacts to Fan Who Says She Can't 'Believably' Be Cast in Period Pieces: 'Born for Wifi'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jessica Biel is proving that she is an actress that can handle any role - or era!

On Thursday, the 39-year-old 7th Heaven star shared a post on Instagram, where she playfully responded to a social media user who made a comment about casting her in period pieces.

"Some people just can't be believably cast in a period piece like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging," a Twitter user wrote in a 2018 tweet, which was screenshotted and shared by Biel.

Responding to the women's statement, the mother of two posted two stills from previous works she considered to be period pieces, including an image from her 2006 film The Illusionist and another from 2004′s Cellular.

"Born for wifi 🤣," Biel wrote alongside the post.

In the comments section, fans debated on whether or not they agreed with the social media statement shared by Biel.

"Disagree! You are perfect for these period movies," one user wrote as another added, "What!? I have to disagree with the lady."

"I think you look perfect in that classic timeperiod. 🙌," said one more.

Others, meanwhile, agreed with the statement that Biel doesn't have the look to pull of a period piece, as one user said, "She's not wrong now that I've read this I see it too lol."

"In all fairness if it ain't Kate Winslet or Kierra [sic] Knightly I'm not buying it," another playfully joked.