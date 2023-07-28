Jessica Biel praises husband Justin Timberlake’s singing as she performs his hit during car ride

Jessica Biel has poured praise on husband Justin Timberlake’s singing talent as she took to Instagram to share a candid clip of them together.

The Sinner star documented a recent car journey in which they listened to a remix of his and Coco Jones’ song ICU.

Miming along to the song, Biel enthusiastically mouthed the lyrics before adding: “My boyfriend can sang, y’all! He can sang!”

While Timberlake laughed at her reaction, the Hollywood star added: “You can sang, baby, you can sang!”

The candid clip left many of Biel’s social media followers applauding Timberlake’s talent and even had some begging for him to release a new album.

One wrote: “Imagine listening to JT music in the car with JT OMG I would die!! What a lucky girl!!”

“He should sing professionally,” another joked. “I also jammed out to this song in the car today.”

A third added: “It’s such a good song!!! I’ve missed hearing new music from your boyfriend!”

“Tell your boyfriend; we want an album,” a follower urged. “I need Our Boyfriend to give us a whole ass album with that same vibe!”

The Mirror singer’s fans are understandably hoping for new music with his last album, Man of the Woods, released in 2018.

Biel and Timberlake first started dating back in 2007, five years following the singer’s split from Britney Spears.

The couple briefly split in 2011 but reunited, and wed the following year in a stunning ceremony in southern Italy.

More than a decade on and they are parents to sons Silas, eight, and Phineas, who turns three this summer.