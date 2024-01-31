Jessica Biel Celebrates 'Babe' Justin Timberlake's 43rd Birthday with Sweet Video: 'I Always Got You'

The actress shared a montage featuring some of her and Timberlake's romantic moments from throughout their relationship

Jessica Biel/Instagram Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Happy birthday, Justin Timberlake!

The Grammy-winning superstar marked his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, and his wife Jessica Biel celebrated by sharing a sweet video to Instagram featuring a montage of romantic moments from throughout their relationship.

"I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe," the actress, 41, captioned the post, soundtracked by a cover of Sonny & Cher's iconic "I Got You Babe" by Boom Forest.

Biel's video features photos of the couple, who've been married since 2012, from over the years as well as seemingly more recent footage of them smiling, laughing and spending time together as they enjoy hikes, concerts and other events — including their 2022 vow renewal ceremony.

Jessica Biel/Instagram Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Timberlake will be commemorating his 43rd trip around the sun with a special one-night-only concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Wednesday night.

The performance comes shortly after the *NSYNC member released his latest single "Selfish," the first offering from his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, out March 15.



Over the weekend, Biel expressed her love for "Selfish" in a TikTok video of herself listening to the song nonstop as she went about her day.

“POV: Trying to get anything done the past 24 hours,” she wrote over the video, which featured clips of her brushing her teeth, doing some casual yoga in the bathroom and lip-syncing to the camera as her husband’s track played.

“ON 👏🏻 REPEAT 👏🏻@Justin Timberlake,” Biel captioned the video, which has so far been viewed more than 3 million times.



Will Heath/NBC via Getty Justin Timberlake performs on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 27, 2024

On Saturday, Timberlake performed the song on Saturday Night Live, where he was the night’s musical guest, alongside host Dakota Johnson, making his return to the famed late-night sketch comedy show after more than a decade.

He also performed a new song, “Sanctified,” featuring rapper Tobe Nwigwe, which also will be included on the forthcoming album.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in Hollywood in November 2023

In a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Timberlake spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about his and Biel's sons Silas, 8½ , and Phineas, 3½ , whom they're generally very private about. "They're both so cute," said the musician.

"You lucked out," Fallon agreed. "Yeah, you got a good kid."

"They run our house, it's crazy," Timberlake admitted. "It's crazy."



