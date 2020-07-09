Jessica Andrade willing to fight even at 125 or 135 pounds | UFC 251 Fight Island

Jessica Andrade UFC 251 Media Day

Jessica Andrade will be rematching fellow former champion Rose Namajunas at strawweight (115 pounds) at UFC 251 on Saturday, but says that she is ready to fight wherever needed, even at flyweight (125 pounds) and maybe even bantamweight (135 pounds).

Hear everything Jessica Andrade had to say at the UFC 251 Media Day from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

UFC 251 is the first of four events that will be held over a 15-day span on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the host for UFC Fight Island.

