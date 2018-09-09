Jessica Andrade Knocks Out Karolina Kowalkiewicz In UFC 228 Co-Main Event

The second-ranked women's strawweight Jessica Andrade may have punched her way to a second title shot on Saturday by knocking out No. 4 ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the UFC 228 co-main event.

Andrade moved forward from the beginning of the fight and pressured Kowalkiewicz. She stunned the "Polish Princess" with a right hand early in the opening round. Kowalkiewicz retreated and then fired back landing with a combination. Kowalkiewicz moved in the pocket with a flurry of punches and got hit with a thunderous right hand that rendered her unconscious on impact.

Andrade lost to Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211 in May 2017. The win on Saturday was her third consecutive victory. All three have been over top five ranked strawweight: Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, and Kowalkiewicz. With top contender Jedrzejczyk having lost twice to champion Rose Namajunas, Andrade believes she's clearly next in line for a title shot.

"Dana White, I'm ready. I'm here to prove that I'm better than I've ever been. On the 29th of December there's a huge card with both Brazilians fighting for the belt. I wat to be fighting for a belt there too."

Andrade was referencing UFC 232. The event features a superfight between champions Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.