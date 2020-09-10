Jessica Alba Is Wearing These Comfy Sneakers Like House Slippers

Arnold Jerocki, Getty Images

Since quarantine began, we've been learning plenty of ways to adapt to working from home. One of our favorite tried-and-true methods involves showing up to video calls camera-ready on the top and comfy-cozy on the bottom. Per Jessica Alba's recent Instagram Story, in which she shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her doing an at-home press day for her show L.A.'s Finest on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, the actress proved that she has this WFH look expertly nailed down.

In the photo, on the top half of her outfit, the actress is rocking a trendy headband, perfectly tousled waves, a full face of makeup (done with some Honest Beauty products, we assume) and a summery, eyelet lace dress. It's all *chef's kiss* perfection. On the bottom and out of frame, though, Alba is wearing sweatpants, striped Pair of Thieves socks, and a pair of celeb-loved Allbirds sneakers.

Her look is rather reminiscent of that editing error on Gossip Girl, which revealed Serena van der Woodsen wearing a pair of sweatpants with her cocktail dress. However, Alba's fakeout look is clearly no mistake and we're taking notes on every part of it. In fact, we're getting those comfy sneakers in our carts ASAP.

Allbirds sneakers have been verified by numerous celebs, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, and Lana Condor, so we've been on board for a while now. Plus, the fact that Alba is essentially wearing these sneakers as her house slippers only further proves that they are next-level cozy.

From the photo, it appears that Alba is wearing the beloved shoe brand's Wool Runners in Twilight blue, though we happen to know for a fact that she has a pair in white as well.

Shop Alba's exact pairs of Allbirds sneakers below, and give your feet the Hollywood-approved hug they deserve.

