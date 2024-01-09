Jessica Alba Shares Scenes from Son Hayes' 6th Birthday Celebration with Family and Friends at Disneyland

The youngest of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's three kids turned 6 on Dec. 31

Jessica Alba/Instagram Jessica Alba and Cash Warren with son Hayes and daughters Haven and Honor

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren treated their youngest to a magical birthday celebration.

The couple, along with daughters Haven, 12, and Honor, 15, treated Hayes to a 6th birthday celebration at Disneyland. Other family and friends also joined the family of five for the special outing.

"Celebrating Hayesie’s birthday with the homies @disneyland! ☺️🎟️🎢🫶🏽 #Disneyland #ThisIs6," she captioned photos from the day, which show the birthday boy celebrating with loved ones and enjoying rides at the park.

In November, Alba shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from her family's Thanksgiving trip, which included her entire family.

Alba's crew posed together as they took a family photo, with the three kids in between the star and her husband. Alba also shared a video of her son dancing and a photo of him striking a pose in the pool, alongside other snapshots from the trip.

"A week well spent with my besties ☀️🌴🌊🏌🏽‍♀️," Alba wrote in her caption.

Jessica Alba/Instagram Jessica Alba and son Hayes on his first day of kindergarten

In September, the mom of three shared snaps of her son as he got ready for his first day of school, giving a big smile for the camera.

Hayes wore a checkered shirt over a military green t-shirt and darker green pants and stood behind a sign that read: “FIRST DAY OF KINDERGARTEN.” The sweet sign also featured the youngster's age and the date, indicating that he had started school the day before Alba's post.

“When I grow up I want to be… AWESOME!,” the sign also read.

"Hayes’ first day of #kindergarten 🥹❤️ my handsome boy 😫💔😢… it’s just crazy how fast time has flown by. Still my baby," the actress captioned the heartwarming post.

