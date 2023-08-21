Jessica Alba Reveals What Her Kids Cherish the Most About Birthdays: 'Really Sweet' (Exclusive)

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren share son Hayes Alba, 5½, and daughters Haven Garner, 12, and Honor Marie, 15

Jessica Alba believes in big birthdays when it comes to her family.

At Wednesday's Honest Renovations screening with Alba and Lizzy Mathis in New York City, the Honest Company co-founder, 42, opened up to PEOPLE about her family life.

When the subject of birthdays was brought up, the actress said, "Birthdays were a big deal when I was growing up."

"I had a big Mexican family, and so we have at least 50 people at every birthday and there's a lot of family that all live within driving distance, so it was almost every other weekend was a birthday or a holiday," she recalls. "And there was always guitars and there was always a potluck of food. People would bring over a lot of great food and games."

"And so birthdays were always a big deal, and so I definitely try to make the most so that my kids have lasting memories with their birthdays," she continued.

There's one part of the birthday experience that really stands out to all three of Alba's children with husband Cash Warren — 5½-year-old son Hayes Alba and daughters Haven Garner, 12, and Honor Marie, 15.

"But it's also making sure they give really meaningful cards. That's the thing that my kids really take pride in, is the cards they write for each other and for us," she shares. "And so that's really sweet. That's probably what they cherish the most — probably more than even the parties."

Earlier this week, the family celebrated Haven's 12th birthday, with Alba posting a heartfelt tribute alongside a montage of photos of the pre-teen from over the years.

"Happy #12th birthday to my angel, my bright light, my Leo 🦁 baby, you are fire and tenderness all rolled into this wise and beautiful soul. You are always in on the joke (nothing gets past you sis) and down for a good time," she wrote.

"#Havie, you amaze me every single day and bring such a light into the lives of every single person you meet. Thank you for being one of my biggest teachers - I am constantly inspired by you, your old soul, your young spirit, your ability to see through all the ish, your tender heart and your limitless capability - you can do absolutely anything you set your mind to and you keep it 💯."



