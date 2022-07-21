Jessica Alba Recalls Spontaneous Courthouse Wedding (Before Waffles!) with Husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba Glamour - August 2022

Dennis Leupold

Jessica Alba is looking back at her impromptu decision to get married to husband Cash Warren.

In an interview with Glamour UK, The Honest Company co-founder, 41, opened up about the couple's 2008 elopement while she was pregnant with her daughter Honor Marie, now 14. The pair also share daughter Haven Garner, 10, and son Hayes Alba, 4.

"We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!" she explained. "It wasn't planned."

She added, "It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, 'Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And then I said, 'Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor's appointment? Will you come to my doctor's appointment?' And that's how it happened!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

Alba also recalled the early days of her relationship with Warren on the set of 2005's Fantastic Four. She revealed that he sent her a note after their first meeting which read, "I really, really like you" and it was signed with a dollar sign to signify his name, Cash.

"True story, he did!" she told the publication.

The Dark Angel alum also shared her advice for having a long-lasting marriage, saying, "I think just over-communicating, not letting things build up for too long."

RELATED: Jessica Alba Reveals Her Family Pet Peeves, Importance of Expressing Needs to Husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba Glamour Cover August 2022

Dennis Leupold

RELATED: Jessica Alba Talks Balancing Parenting and Marriage with Husband Cash Warren: 'It's Really Hard'

In 2021, Alba echoed similar sentiments to PEOPLE about the key to a successful relationship.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week,' " she recalled. "And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it."

"I don't think we have a secret at all," she said of their marriage. "We just have to check each other."