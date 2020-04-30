Jessica Alba, Molly Sims, and More Celebs Shop This Brand for Ultra Comfortable Loungewear

You’re likely hanging out in your comfiest attire right now, and your favorite A-listers likely are, too. The only difference? You’re probably not relishing in the buttery softness that is Splendid’s highly covetable loungewear, like much of Hollywood is at the moment.

If you’re not yet familiar with Splendid, now’s the time to commit the name to memory. Why? Because once you test drive anything (and we mean anything at all) the celeb-loved brand has to offer, you’re going to want to tell all your friends about it.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Garner All Shop This Brand for Super Flattering Leggings

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Splendid’s reach spreads far and wide in Hollywood. Jessica Alba recently rocked a gray sweatsuit from the brand in a TikTok dance video (also, has anyone noticed that Alba’s turning into a serious TikTok queen?). Molly Sims has sported the label on multiple occasions, and model Taylor Hill danced around her kitchen with her adorable pup wearing a gray Splendid set that looks as comfortable as it does stylish.

Therein lies what we’re betting is a large part of the brand’s appeal: Its pieces are fashion-forward but soft, which means you can just as easily wear them while binging Netflix on the couch as you can when you can (eventually) grab brunch with your best friends again.

Most of Splendid’s über soft attire is rendered in snug, lightweight fabrics, like cotton, modal, and rayon, with each piece promising to provide “Signature Splendid Softness.” Three simple words that already have us sold.

Story continues

Loungewear has seen a serious uptick in sales in recent weeks — and for good reason. Shoppers have been searching for comfort these days, and snug sweatsuits are a no-fail way to get, well, tangible comfort. A rep for the brand shared that the Splendid’s lounge sets have been “selling like hotcakes,” and we’re willing to bet that its vast celeb fan base also has something to do with this increase in sales.

Below, shop the ultra-soft staples from celeb-loved Splendid, including joggers and sweaters that are too cute to pass up.

Splendid

Buy It! Splendid Supersoft With Rib Sweater, $118; splendid.com

Splendid

Buy It! Splendid Supersoft With Rib Wide Leg Pants, $128; splendid.com

Splendid

Buy It! Splendid Dream Slub Jogger, $88; splendid.com

Splendid

Buy It! Splendid Supersoft Inlet Pullover, $128; splendid.com

Splendid

Buy It! Splendid Supersoft Isla Jogger, $128; splendid.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.