Jessica Alba Is the Latest Celebrity Mom to Wear This Trendy Bag Style — Shop Similar Styles from $27

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz are embracing belt bags, too

Getty Images

Belt bags have become ubiquitous. Just about anywhere you go, you’ll see someone with the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag — or a copycat design — slung across their chest or fastened around their waist.

Celebs are in on belt bags, formally called “fanny packs,” too. In February, Kate Hudson posted pics of herself wearing the practical bag while holding hands with her daughter. And in July, Cameron Diaz shared a video of herself stuffing cans from her wine brand into the hands-free bag (captioned with the cute hashtag #cameronscannypack).

Most recently, Jessica Alba was photographed with a more dressed-up version of the bag:

the Senreve Aria Belt Bag. While most belt bags are made from nylon and have a soft, unstructured body, Alba’s is made from pebbled leather with gold hardware and has a cool boxy shape that looks more like a modern purse than an ’80s fanny pack.

SplashNews

The Senreve bag, which we’ve also seen on stars like Kristen Bell, has an adjustable strap that makes the bag multifunctional, transforming to be worn four ways. At $495, it isn’t cheap. But the many ways to wear it provide value (and it seems like a great style to bring on vacation!).

Inspired by Alba’s Senreve bag, we went looking for other leather belt bag options and found five standout styles at Amazon, Banana Republic, Gap, and Fwrd.

Jessica Alba-Inspired Leather Belt Bags

Related: Jennifer Garner's Sweet End-of-Summer Outfit Recipe Combines Three Pieces You Probably Already Have

Story continues

Everything on our list is under $150 and most of them are made from real leather, with the exception of the Cluci Faux Leather Fanny Pack. At $27, it’s the least expensive option we found. The biggest deals are on the double-discounted Gap Leather Belt Bag and the majorly marked-down Gia Borghini x RHW Belt Bag at Fwrd.

Niucunzh Leather Sling Bag

Amazon

$49

Buy on Amazon

This under-$50 style from Amazon combines the classic fanny pack silhouette with a sleek, geometric front flap. It’s made from real leather, too, and is generously sized at 11 inches by 6.7 inches. Inside, there are two zipper pockets.

One reviewer, who got the bag for vacation, said it fit their passport, iPhone, lip balm, and sunscreen. They added that it “looks fashionable and stays in place,” plus, “people comment on it all the time.” Another shopper said it’s “worth four times the price tag, at least.”

Gia Borghini x RHW Belt Bag

FWRD

$570

$143

Buy on fwrd.com

Originally $570, this belt bag is now on sale for under $150. The smooth leather outer is complemented by a linen interior and the adjustable belt can be removed so you can carry the bag by its little top handle.

A leather belt bag is a stylish way to go hands-free — take a page out of Alba’s book and pick one up for yourself.

More Black Leather Belt Bags

Cluci Faux Leather Fanny Pack

Amazon

$28

$27

Buy on Amazon

Gap Leather Belt Bag

GAP

$99

$56

Buy on gap.com

Banana Republic Heritage Leather Belt Bag

Banana Republic

$100

$60

Buy on bananarepublic.gap.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.