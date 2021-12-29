Jessica Alba Just Revealed Her Go-To Jeans — and They're $55 on Amazon

Jessica Alba

Michael Kovac/Getty

Amazon is an incredibly underrated shopping destination, and if you need further proof, we've got it. Jessica Alba recently revealed her go-to jeans, and though they could have easily been an expensive designer pair, the star's can't-live-without blues are actually $55 and from Amazon.

Alba was the latest to dish out all her favorite things in The Strategist's Can't Live Without column, and while there were plenty of worthy add-to-cart essentials mentioned, like the Honest Beauty's Calming Melting Balm that she says "saved her skin" while traveling nonstop or this The Great Boxy Crew Neck that she owns in multiple colors, the jeans she claimed as her favorites of the moment ultimately caught our attention for a slew of reasons: They're affordable, fashionable, and, well, from Amazon.

Amazon The Drop Women's Zoe Balloon Leg Shape High-Rise Jean in Black

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Zoe Balloon Leg Shape High-Rise Jeans, $55; amazon.com

There are hundreds — if not thousands — of pairs of denim available on Amazon, but Alba's attention is currently on these from The Drop. The actress said she initially purchased the Zoe Balloon Leg Shape High-Rise Jeans for her daughter, Honor, but fell in love with them upon first try. "When they arrived, I tried them on just to see how they fit," Alba shared. "And I never gave them to her. They're really stylish but comfortable."

The Alba-approved jeans are made from 99 percent cotton and 1 percent spandex, which means they have just the right amount of stretch without feeling too stiff. Plus, they have a relaxed fit — Amazon describes them as neither loose nor clingy — making them the ideal day-off jeans, however, they would be great for work, too.

The bottoms are obviously very versatile. Style them with white sneakers, a sweater, and a cool coat for a day of shopping, or dress them up with black booties, a button-down, and a blazer for an office meeting. Alba would probably approve of both ways.

Alba's new favorite jeans are selling out, likely because of her stamp of approval, but they're still available in a handful of sizes. There are also so many other cool jeans you can shop on Amazon right now, like these High-Rise Ankle Jeans (also courtesy of The Drop) or these classic skinnies you'll be wearing nonstop.

If Alba says Amazon jeans are good enough for her, they're good enough for us. Shop some more of our favorites below.

