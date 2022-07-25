Jessica Alba Has Ditched The Blonde Hair For Dark Brown And It's Flawless
Earlier this year (back in February, to be precise), Jessica Alba changed up her natural brunette hair colour and went #BackToBlonde, as hair colourist Robert Ramos put it. Now, just six months later the actor has double-backed on that change with a reverse transformation.
Jessica debuted a new hair colour in her most recent Instagram post, along with some chest-length extensions. As you can see from the below snap, which she captioned 'sup' (casual for a dramatic change, Jess), her locks are much much darker than they were just a few days ago.
This was her hair colour before:
And this is it now:
It really is so dark that it's verging on Bella Hadid's new deep hair hue. Oh, and that shine can't go a miss. Drop the haircare routine, Jess.
Brittney Ryan, the hairstylist behind Jessica's most recent 'do (as shown above), also posted a few IG pics of her hair looks from the past month. In the caption, she wrote: 'She literally can’t make up her mind 😉😅 ONE month of different hair colours and styles for @jessicaalba [sic].'
Swipe through the carousel to see all of her looks:
Controversially, this is a transformation we mostly see over the winter/autumn months. When it comes to summer, most choose to lighten their locks, Camilla Cabello, Emma Raducanu and Madison Beer's recent hair-dying antics are all proof of this.
So, I guess if you were tempted to go against the grain and dye your hair darker for the warmer months, let this be your cue...
