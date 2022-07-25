Jessica Alba Has Ditched The Blonde Hair For Dark Brown And It's Flawless

Photo credit: Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Earlier this year (back in February, to be precise), Jessica Alba changed up her natural brunette hair colour and went #BackToBlonde, as hair colourist Robert Ramos put it. Now, just six months later the actor has double-backed on that change with a reverse transformation.

Jessica debuted a new hair colour in her most recent Instagram post, along with some chest-length extensions. As you can see from the below snap, which she captioned 'sup' (casual for a dramatic change, Jess), her locks are much much darker than they were just a few days ago.

This was her hair colour before:

And this is it now:

It really is so dark that it's verging on Bella Hadid's new deep hair hue. Oh, and that shine can't go a miss. Drop the haircare routine, Jess.

Brittney Ryan, the hairstylist behind Jessica's most recent 'do (as shown above), also posted a few IG pics of her hair looks from the past month. In the caption, she wrote: 'She literally can’t make up her mind 😉😅 ONE month of different hair colours and styles for @jessicaalba [sic].'

Swipe through the carousel to see all of her looks:

Controversially, this is a transformation we mostly see over the winter/autumn months. When it comes to summer, most choose to lighten their locks, Camilla Cabello, Emma Raducanu and Madison Beer's recent hair-dying antics are all proof of this.

So, I guess if you were tempted to go against the grain and dye your hair darker for the warmer months, let this be your cue...

You Might Also Like