Jessica Alba Celebrates Easter with All 3 Kids — See the Photos

The actress posted two new family snapshots to mark the holiday on Sunday

Jessica Alba/Instagram Jessica Alba and Cash Warren pose with their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes

Jessica Alba is spending some quality time with her family this Easter.

To mark the spring holiday on Sunday, the actress, 42, shared new photos on Instagram of herself and husband Cash Warren posing with their three children — 6-year-old son Hayes and daughters Haven Garner, 12, and Honor Marie, 15.

In the first photo, the family of five smiled and posed with their arms around each other as they stood outside. In the second shot, Warren and Honor hammed it up a bit, with the teen flashing a peace sign and her father holding his arms out to the sides.

Alba and her eldest child showed off their similar fashion tastes in the photos, as they both wore outfits with bandeau-style tops. Haven, meanwhile, sported a classic jean jacket over her black minidress, while brother Hayes looked adorably casual in a plaid button-down shirt, T-shirt and jeans.

"Easter with my mains 🐰💐✌🏽🤍," Alba captioned the Easter post.



Jessica Alba/Instagram Jessica Alba and Cash Warren pose with their three kids

Appearing on the cover of Real Simple's first-ever "Feelings Issue" for their January/February edition, the actress and entrepreneur recalled how she came to the decision to try therapy with her daughters.

"Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff. And I was like, 'I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun,' " she told the magazine.

"I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us. As her mother, when I say something, she’s going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn't," Alba continued.

"What I said to Honor was, 'I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.' "

Alba said it wasn't long until both she and Honor started to see how therapy could work for them.

"It put me in check. Like, ‘Yeah, I totally do that. And I’m sorry. I’m going to work on that.’ It gave her a little bit of perspective too — that I’m not the bad guy; I’m just being a parent," the mom shared.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Honest Renovations screening with Lizzy Mathis at CHIEF Clubhouse in New York City in August, Alba talked about her kids' personalities.

"I would say they're all wildly different," she said. "They're all at different stages in life and they need something different from me."

"The one thing that is consistent," she continued, "[is] my 5-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle my 12-year-old or my 15-year-old. My 12-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 15-year-old and the 5-year-old. And my 15-year-old gets jealous when I cuddle the 12-year-old."

"If I cuddle one of them and rub their head, then all of a sudden I have all of them on top of me and they're all like, 'Mom, rub my head, rub my head, just rub my back,' " the Sin City actress added.



