Jessica Alba Celebrates Day of the Dead With Classic Glam and a Massive Headpiece

Pia Velasco
·4 min read

Find out how she got ready for LA's biggest star-studded Día de Muertos event.

<p>Courtesy of Jessica Alba/ InStyle</p>

Courtesy of Jessica Alba/ InStyle

For Mexicans, Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, has a special place in our hearts. It's a dedicated moment to celebrate the lives of the people we love who have passed away. What's so beautiful about this holiday is that it reframes death. Instead of it being seen as something that causes pain, it's a celebration of life, legacy, and love.

This is why photographer Carlos Eric Lopez throws an annual star-studded Hollywood event to commemorate the celebratory day. "I have a really diverse group of friends here in LA that spans East LA artists and Hollywood 'high society,' and being able to seat this seemingly disparate group of people together at one table as a 'chosen family' is what the evening is all about," he tells InStyle.

This year, celebrities like Diego Boneta, Vanessa Bryant, Miguel, and Jessica Alba were amongst the attendees. They donned colorful headpieces, outfits by Latinx designers such as Kris Goyrí and Pompi Garcia, and makeup that paid homage to the Day of the Dead.

"I’m wearing a simple black dress, I really wanted to let my headpiece shine," Alba tells InStyle. "I made it myself by hand — I purchased dried flowers, paper flowers, rhinestones and monarch butterflies. I got two headbands and zip tied them together and then glued all of the accessories on."

<p><a href=&quot;https://bfa.com/events/search?by_line&amp;#61;Marc%20Patrick%2FBFA.com&quot; data-component=&quot;link&quot; data-source=&quot;inlineLink&quot; data-type=&quot;externalLink&quot; data-ordinal=&quot;1&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;>Marc Patrick/BFA.com</a></p>

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

:

For her glam, Alba kept it simple with Honest Beauty makeup to keep the focus on her headpiece. For her complexion, she used the brand's Fresh Flex Concealer (in shades Tawny and Fawn) and then applied the Creme Cheek Lip Color in the Plum Berry shade on her cheeks and lips for a uniform finish. To make her pout pop a bit more, she topped off her lip look with the Gloss-C Lip Gloss in Amethyst, a stunning deep purple. She gave depth to her eyes by mixing two metallic shades of Honest Beauty's Eye Catcher Lid Tint — Joy Ride and Late Night. On her top lid, she did a cat-eye look with her Liquid Eyeliner and then added a bit of warmth with the Vibeliner Pencil Eyeliner in its bronze Harmony shade. To wrap up the look, she used the Extreme Volume Mascara + Bold Lash Primer to plump up her lashes and filled in her brows with the brand's Eyebrow Pencil in Ash Blonde.

For many, Catrina-inspired makeup comes to mind when thinking of Day of the Dead — a look Alba describes as empowering. "It’s such a beautiful way to embrace the tradition and I love to see all of the incredible looks created as everyone puts their own spin on it," she adds. Bryant was one of those who leaned into the look with a goth-glam twist and an outfit to match.

<p><a href=&quot;https://bfa.com/events/search?by_line&amp;#61;Marc%20Patrick%2FBFA.com&quot; data-component=&quot;link&quot; data-source=&quot;inlineLink&quot; data-type=&quot;externalLink&quot; data-ordinal=&quot;1&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;>Marc Patrick/BFA.com</a></p>

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Throughout the night, Lopez's guests enjoyed a slew of live performances of traditional Mexican song and dance from talent such as Trio Del Alma, Folklor American, and Mariachi Los Reyes, while Latin-Grammy nominated singer and guitarist, Stephanie Amaro, serenaded the crowd over dinner on the lawn. To further the ambiance and Mexican spirit, the evening was hosted at Casa De Plata, a space designed by architect Ricardo Legorreta, and 12-foot paper mâché "catrinas" designed by Ricardo Soltero were displayed across the yard.

<p>Lexus Gallegos</p>

Lexus Gallegos

Through and through, the evening was an authentic Day of the Dead celebration — both for those who have celebrated it for years to those who are newer to the tradition. "My first Día de Muertos celebration was last year in honor of my Grandpa," shares Alba. "He was one of the first people to pass in my life that I had a super close relationship with."

"To me, Día de Muertos is a time of gathering and celebration of loved ones lost," she furthers. "It’s empowering to take something like death, which is often looked at in Western culture as something really sad, and honor it the way Mexican culture intended, as celebration of life. It’s a beautiful reminder and allows people to honor their loved ones and Mexican culture overall. It’s so special that as long as one lives, there's a never ending celebration of those that have passed."

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • 7 best Canadian UFC fighters of all time

    There's no shortage of Canadians who have dominated the MMA scene.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.