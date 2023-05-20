Jessica Alba Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage with Cash Warren: 'Te Amo'

Alba met her husband Cash Warren on the set of The Fantastic Four in 2004 and the pair married in 2008

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jessica Alba is again expressing her love after 15 years of marriage.

The Honest Beauty founder, 42, shared a sentimental 15th-anniversary tribute to her longtime love Cash Warren, 44, on Instagram.

In the post, she shared a selfie of the two getting in close and smiling at a camera. Alba, who wore a blue dress, has one arm thrown around her husband's shoulder as she leans into frame.

"15 years of marriage 🫶🏽 te amo @cash_warren ❤️‍🔥,"she captioned the post.

Related:Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline

The couple, who share son Hayes, 5; and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 when Alba played Sue Storm and Warren worked as a director's assistant. The two fell in love, got engaged in 2007 and wed one year later.

In January, Alba shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, posting a series of photos highlighting couple and family moments to her Instagram account. She led off the personal collection with an adorable photo of Warren himself in his youth, sporting a backward baseball cap in what appears to be a school portrait.

"To mi amor, hubby, baby daddy, partner for life - happy birthday," the star captioned the post. "I've loved you more and more every day since '03! Our three beautiful babies are everything and the life we've created together is beyond my wildest dreams."

RELATED Video: Jessica Alba Recalls Developing 'Warrior' Persona as Young Actress to Deter Hollywood 'Predators'

Alba previously told PEOPLE in September 2021, the secret to a long-lasting marriage, saying it was constantly communicating their needs.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week,' " she said. "And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work.' Over-communicating, maybe that's it."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"I don't think we have a secret at all," she added. "We just have to check each other."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.