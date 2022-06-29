Jesse Winker drives in 2 runs, Mariners beat Orioles 2-0

SHANE LANTZ
3 min read
In this article:
SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker drove in two runs with a go-ahead double in the eighth, Robbie Ray allowed just one hit over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night.

Winker’s go-ahead hit came with two outs against Felix Bautista and hit the right-center field wall, driving in J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez for the two-run lead.

Both teams struggled at the plate early, before the Mariners finally broke through in the eighth.

The Orioles only hit in the game came with one out in the fourth when Ryan Mountcastle lined a single into center field off Seattle starter Robbie Ray. Ray pitched seven scoreless innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts on 98 pitches but didn't figure in the decision.

In his past four games, the left-handed Ray has allowed two earned runs, 11 hits, seven walks, and three hit batters over 27 innings, with 28 strikeouts.

But the Mariners failed to muster any run support for Ray. Orioles’ starter Dean Kremer kept the Mariners off the board with seven scoreless innings of his own. Kremer allowed four hits with four strikeouts and two walks on 97 pitches.

The Mariners threatened in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with one out. But Taylor Trammell grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Diego Castillo (5-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Mariners. The third out in the inning came when first baseman Carlos Santana leaped for a high throw from Eugenio Suarez and tagged out Austin Hays while in the air.

Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth and earned his seventh save.

Cionel Perez (4-1) took the loss after allowing Crawford and Rodriguez to reach in the eighth.

NOTES

Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell left the game with a right hamstring strain after grounding into an inning-ending double play in the fourth inning. Trammell was replaced in right field by Dylan Moore in the top of the fifth.

ROSTER MOVES

Seattle added INF Carlos Santana to its roster, and sent INF Drew Ellis to Triple-A Tacoma. Seattle acquired Santana and cash from the Kansas City Royals on Monday in a trade for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming. Santana hit fifth in the lineup and played 1B for the Mariners on Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Mitch Haniger took on-field batting practice for the first time since suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain on April 29, but said that the biggest test in his eventual return will be sprinting and agility work. Haniger is hoping to be back in mid-July. … OF Kyle Lewis (concussion) took batting practice Tuesday. There is still no timeline for his return, but manager Scott Servais said Monday that Lewis is getting close to going on a minor-league rehab assignment.

Orioles: INF Ramon Urias (oblique) took infield and batting practice Tuesday. Manager Brandon Hyde is hopeful that Urias won’t be out much longer, though he cautioned that oblique injuries are “always a little bit tricky.”

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle will start RHP Chris Flexen (3-8, 4.31) on Wednesday in the series finale. Flexen got the win against the Angels in his last start on June 24, going five innings while allowing five hits and three earned runs.

Orioles: Baltimore’s starter for Wednesday will be RHP Austin Voth, a Kent, Washington, native who will be making his third start of the season. Voth has a 7.81 ERA in 27 ⅔ innings pitched so far this year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

