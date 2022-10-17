Jesse Williams returning to Grey's Anatomy as director and guest star

Meredith Grey will catch up with a former colleague in Grey's Anatomy's upcoming 19th season.

Jesse Williams is returning to the medical drama as a director and guest star, EW can confirm. The former fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital physician will reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in an episode titled "When I Get to the Border," which is set to air on Nov. 3. Williams will also direct the episode.

Williams, who is currently starring in the Broadway production of Take Me Out, departed Grey's Anatomy as a series regular last spring after 12 seasons, though he returned for a cameo in the season 18 finale. It was revealed that his character would move to Boston to take over the family foundation.

GREY’S ANATOMY

Ron Batzdorff/ABC Jesse Williams on 'Grey's Anatomy'

In the upcoming "When I Get to the Border," Ellen Pompeo's Meredith catches up with Jackson during a trip to Boston. Debbie Allen will also reprise her role as Jackson's mother, Catherine Fox.

As for Williams, the actor is no stranger to the director's chair. He previously directed three episodes of the medical drama: season 14's "Fight For Your Mind," season 15's "What I Did For Love," and season 16's "Save the Last Dance for Me." The actor also directed an episode of the legal dramedy Rebel, created by Grey's showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff.

In front of the camera, Williams has appeared in TV shows such as Power, Little Fires Everywhere, Station 19, and A Black Lady Sketch Show, among others. He's set to star in the upcoming films Your Place or Mine, Spider & Jessie, Team Joy, and Marked Man.

Deadline first reported the news of Williams' return.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: