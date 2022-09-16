Jesse Williams and Ex-Wife Both Claim 'Emotional Distress' in Damning Duel Custody Court Filings

Dave Quinn
·6 min read
Aryn Drake-Lee; Jesse Williams
Aryn Drake-Lee; Jesse Williams

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Aryn Drake-Lee and Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee traded filings in court this week amid a contentious custody battle that spilled into the public eye.

The Grey's Anatomy star and the real estate agent, both 41, were together for over 10 years and married for five before he filed for divorce in April 2017. The two share daughter Sadie Drakelee-Williams, 8, and son Maceo Drakelee-Williams, 7.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Williams filed legal docs to change their custody agreement. According to the papers obtained by PEOPLE, the actor requested that the court grant him specific custodial visits with his children while he temporarily moves to New York City from Los Angeles this fall to reprise his Tony-nominated role in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out.

A previous court order granted Williams custody during his spring run in the play that allowed him four consecutive days a month in N.Y. with his children. But Drake-Lee, Williams said in his request, is now not honoring that agreement, specifically during the four weekends he's requested beginning this October — many of which, Williams noted in the documents, coincide with school breaks.

He also complained in the documents that Drake-Lee has not honored previously custody agreement commitments, such as an order allowing the non-custodial parent to call the children once per day.

"Aryn almost never answers my Facetime calls for the children," Williams alleged, claiming she once blocked him from speaking with his kids for 24 days straight. "Aryn's habitual violation of this long- standing court order is emotionally damaging not only for the children but admittedly for me. I cannot describe how emotionally devastating it is to continuously step out of an engagement and/or find a quiet, well-lit place for my one sliver of time in a day to see my children (via FaceTime), the two people I love the most in the world, only to sit there staring at myself waiting as it rings and rings and rings without her answering, or her just refusing and canceling the call. I know the children can hear the sound of my distinct FaceTime calls at the same time of day each day and see Aryn refuse them."

"I attempted to resolve these issues with Aryn informally. Aryn refused," Williams wrote in the papers. "Aryn's conduct demonstrates her continued, unrelenting intent to frustrate my relationship with the children.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee
Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee

John Shearer/Getty Images Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee

Drake-Lee, in her court filing obtained by PEOPLE, argued that she's focused on "the best interests of the children and the unreasonable burdens that would be placed upon them by [Williams's] difficult and demanding requests."

"I am not in agreement with a 7 year old and 8 year old being asked to fly on overnight red eye fights on a regular basis' missing at least 2 days of school per month," she wrote, refuting his knowledge of their time off schedule. "Considering how exhausting and regressive these requests were for our children in the spring, I suspect that even more than just the 2 days a month will be missed as a result."

"This was a temporary solution given for a temporary situation the first time. This is now a request that covers 8 out of 12 months of 2022. The majority of the school calendar year," she added in the papers. "[Williams] will have been out of town more than in town, and he is requesting that the children be thrown upside down to accommodate that."

She went on to say that Williams "refuses to work towards co-parenting solutions that create the stability that our children needs," and argued that "he doesn't have a history of engaging with a consistent schedule that supports the needs of our children" as she is the "primary attachment caregiver." She claimed, instead, he sees the kids more as "cargo" he can ship back-and-forth at will.

Williams's ex also alleged that she is "experiencing emotional distress" from her communication with Williams and his legal team. "I am being bullied [and] harassed," she said.

RELATED: Jesse Williams and Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Settle Child Custody Dispute

The court has not yet made a decision in the custody case. PEOPLE has reached out to representatives for Williams and Drake-Lee for comment.

On Wednesday, Drake-Lee appeared to make her feelings about the matter public, sharing an Instagram post that seemingly referenced the pains of co-parenting long-distance.

"Is it good for the health and wellness of a 7 year old and 8 year old to be taken out of school on a regular basis to fly cross country overnight on a red eye to be on the ground for two days? Is it reasonable for them to return dazed and confused and then be expected to pick right up and survive at school the rest of the week?" she asked. "I don't think so! Neither do any of the parents who actually parent on a routine basis."

"There's a name for the condition of an adult who expects their children to indulge, caregiver and service that adult's desires at the children's expense…"

In her hashtags, Drake-Lee said that it was "receipt season" that told her followers that she's "stayed quiet for far too long."

Image
Image

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

RELATED: Jesse Williams Granted Joint Physical Custody of Children Almost 1 Year After Divorce Filing

This isn't the first time Williams and Drake-Lee have found themselves in court. Since their split. the pair have weathered a series of legal battles regarding custody of their children and Williams's child support.

In June 2018, Williams was ordered to pay more than $50,000 per month in child support in addition to the $50,695 per month in spousal support that he had paid Drake-Lee since January of that year. Months later, the actor filed an appeal to fight the order, claiming he pays too much.

By October 2020, Williams and Drake-Lee had finalized their divorce, with documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time showing that the exes would share joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Williams was also ordered to pay his ex-wife $40,000 in child support every month, as well as over $100,000 in two spousal support payments.

Then, in April 2021, the former couple was ordered by a judge to attend a "high conflict parents" program as they navigate their co-parenting relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy - JESSE WILLIAMS
Grey's Anatomy - JESSE WILLIAMS

Richard Cartwright/ABC

RELATED: Jesse Williams's Child Support Payments to Ex Get 'Significant' Reduction After Grey's Anatomy Exit

Nearly a year later, in March, Williams and Drake-Lee settled their child custody dispute, which stated they will continue to share legal custody of their two kids. The judge also recommended that the exes seek co-parenting counseling, as "both seek a great deal of fine-tuning in their custody and visitation orders, much of which a court is not as well equipped to handle."

Williams's monthly child support payments were "temporarily" lowered a month later, in April — a modification that came following his May 2021 departure from Grey's Anatomy. He went from paying his ex-wife $40,000 in child support each month to $6,413.

Take Me Out will begin Broadway performances again will on Oct. 27.

Latest Stories

  • All About Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — Prince Edward and Sophie's Kids

    Learn more about Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn

  • 'Let's just call it what it was': Chrissy Teigen says her miscarriage was actually an abortion

    Chrissy Teigen says what she called a miscarriage in 2020 was actually an "an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance."

  • David Beckham joins queue to pay respects to 'special' Queen

    David Beckham has been spotted among the thousands waiting to pay their respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall, telling ITV News he had been queueing since 2am. The former England captain spoke of singing the national anthem before matches and receiving his OBE, adding: "We can all see with the love that is being shown how special she is and how special she was … it's a sad day but it's a day for us to remember the incredible that she's left.".

  • Chrissy Teigen says she has come to realise she had an abortion, not a miscarriage

    Model Chrissy Teigen says she has recently come to see that losing a baby wasn't a miscarriage.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been