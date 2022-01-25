Jesse Watters Will Take Your Questions on His New Fox News Show but Won’t Change His Aggressive Style (Exclusive)

Lindsey Ellefson
·4 min read

Jesse Watters has a vision for his new solo show on Fox News, which launched Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. He wants “Jesse Watters Primetime” to have some elements of his former weekend show, “Watters World,” but still be “an entertaining hour with news and politics and culture, crime, tabloid — everything.” To that end, he wants to make sure he takes in viewer feedback.

“We’re also going to be debuting something,” he told TheWrap by phone Monday morning. “You know how my mom’s always texting me? We didn’t think that was fair for just my mom to be able to text me, so we’re going to be putting out a number where the whole country can text me. We’re going to have an open line of communication with the country, so I’ll be listening to them.”

He adds that viewers will play an active role in the show.

“That’s what the show is about: Listening and then rallying for the people. We’ll be having a segment at the end of each show where I will be putting people’s texts on the air and I’ll be responding to them because we want to hear from the people,” Watters explained.

The reference to his mother is part of a long-standing inside joke for Fox News fans. As one of the co-hosts of “The Five,” Watters introduced a segment a few years ago called “Mom Texts.” The premise is simple: He reads a critique — and occasional praise — sent to him by his mother, a liberal woman who is both proud of her son and ready to remind him to enunciate his words properly on live television.

In addition to “Primetime,” Watters is sticking with “The Five,” which airs at 5 p.m. ET. He will have an hour between that show and his new nightly program, but he told TheWrap he won’t eat dinner because he recently “read something that after you eat, your body loses energy because you’re digesting and all that stuff.” (He’ll put off dinner until after the show, he said.)

He joked he might use the hour to do yoga, but added he plans to spend it prepping the script for the 7 p.m. program, which he will take over after almost a year of rotating hosts, each vying for the promotion he ultimately received.

Even though Watters plans to take in feedback from his viewers, he is already being decisive about the content of his evening program. Script-writing during the final hour before airtime is just one part of how involved he plans to be. Watters said he will be ready for any news that breaks during the hour, but will also feature interviews with newsmakers in addition to his own commentary, which he will deliver in a monologue at the top of the show.

“I’m going to be deciding the entire hour what I want to do. It’s my show,” he said. “The producers on ‘The Five’ usually kind of set the rundown, with some input from the hosts … and it’s a very entertaining show and that’s why people tune in, but this more of a solo hosting gig and this is my hour so I’m going to be doing topics that I care about, whether it’s getting fatter paychecks, whether it’s controlling the border, whether it’s political correctness.”

“The Five” is a ratings juggernaut that became the first non-primetime cable news show to top a full quarter in total viewership at the end of 2021, pulling in an average of 3.3 million viewers for the final three months of the year. Watters joined the network in 2002, and has been on the show since 2017. His close friends, co-hosts Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld, were set to appear at the end of Monday night’s show to “review” his solo debut, he said. Perino might be “charitable,” he guessed, but Gutfeld — who was also elevated last year to host the 11 p.m. ET show and has been winning ratings in that time slot for months — might be less so. “You never know what you’re gonna get from Gutfeld,” Watters quipped.

Watters, who is no stranger to controversy and recently came under fire for his recent comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci, told TheWrap that his aggressive, often controversial man-on-the-street “Watters World” segments will continue on “Primetime.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Damon Albarn Came for Taylor Swift and Deeply Embarrassed Himself. Then He Blamed the Media.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters; GettyDamon Albarn, the frontman of the U.K. rock band Blur and co-founder of Gorillaaz, may be a veteran of the music industry, but the singer made a rookie mistake: daring to speak ill of Taylor Swift.Sitting down for a chat with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn came ready to chat about his recent solo album, The Nearer the Mountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his recent Icelandic citizenship status, the shambolic state of English politics, and the B

  • Kim Kardashian Grabbed Coffee With Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

    Just a power trio getting coffee together.

  • Watch Pete Davidson burst into laughter in the middle of an 'SNL' segment with Colin Jost and Alex Moffat

    The comedian joked about his and Colin Jost's $280,100 purchase of a Staten Island ferry, calling it "the windowless van of the sea."

  • SNL makes dig at Prince Andrew during ‘Weekend Update’ segment

    Royal is currently facing a civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault of a teenager

  • Curious Lemurs Investigate Miniature Snowmen in North Carolina

    Lemurs enjoyed a frozen enrichment activity at the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, North Carolina, in January, investigating miniature snowmen with treats inside.“More snow calls for more snow enrichment!” the center wrote on Twitter. “While the lemurs seem to be pretty neutral about this weird cold stuff, they were huge fans of the fruit faces created by their caretakers.” Credit: Duke Lemur Center via Storyful

  • The Capitol riot investigators need to realize what they're up against

    As remarks from Newt Gingrich reiterate, Republicans will retaliate no matter what

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Saskatoon offers more groomed trails for nordic skiers this winter

    The desire to be out and about has grown a lot during the pandemic. That includes activities like cross country skiing. The sport has seen a surge in popularity in the province, and this winter season outdoor fans in Saskatoon have more groomed nordic trails available to explore. In addition to the main cross country ski trails in Upper and Lower Meewasin, Diefenbaker, Kinsmen and Forest Parks, the city has been helping to groom the loops in different neighbourhood parks. "We've seen an addition

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Mixed feelings among Canadian curlers at long-standing rule preventing Olympic double

    The potential for an unprecedented Canadian curling double was certainly there ahead of the Beijing Games. A Curling Canada rule that has been in place since mixed doubles was added to the Olympic program again prevented it from happening. "Tons of other athletes play in multiple disciplines in the Olympics," curler Brent Laing said in an interview at the team trials. "That's the beauty of it. (Canadian) curlers can't break Olympic gold-medal records because we can only play in one event out of

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • US ice dancers continuing legacy heading to Beijing Games

    U.S. figure skaters who win national championships get their names inscribed on a plaque and trophy. It's something they relish. It's also something special to peruse the names already there — particularly for ice dancers. For decades, ice dance was the stepchild of U.S. figure skating. While men and women were reaching the top levels of the individual events and even pairs skaters were looked at highly, there wasn't much success for the dancers. From Colleen O’Connor and James Millns winning br

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Nurse on Raptors’ ‘funky energy’ vs. Portland: ‘We can’t cry about it’

    Nick Nurse admits the Raptors didn’t have much of a foundation — and at times “weren’t thinking” in their loss against the Trail Blazers. But the Toronto coach praised his players for staying in it and playing hard until the end. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

    NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China's strict policy about those who test positive. “Something significant has changed virtually every day for the last three months, forcing us to adjust our plan numerous times. And I expect that to continue as well as the challenge of doing the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, the head of NBC's Olympics production unit. “With COVID’s changing conditi

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the