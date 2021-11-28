Jesse Tyler Ferguson Weighs In on the 'Unanimous Confusion' Around His Selling Sunset Cameo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn's lavish baby shower had everything: painted nude models, a live sloth, and a surprise appearance from Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The Modern Family alum, 46, makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the recently released season 4 of Netflix's Selling Sunset. He attended Quinn's jungle-themed event in May, and his fans on social media definitely took notice.

"Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine's baby shower. He's either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Ferguson responded Saturday in a quote tweet: "I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!"

The five-time Emmy Award nominee played Mitchell Pritchett for the entirety of Modern Family's 11-year run before the beloved family sitcom ended last year after 11 seasons on ABC.

I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me! 😘 https://t.co/iHckrAhVt3 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) November 27, 2021

Quinn, 33, previously opened up to PEOPLE about the inspiration for her decadent baby shower, which featured "a sloth and a scarlet macaw — both of which were safely displayed and perched at a distance with their own dedicated handlers."

"We created a modern, high-fashion take on the jungle," she said in May. "I was originally inspired by a banana leaf–print wallpaper I chose for the nursery and thought I'd carry out the theme to celebrate our baby's arrival. In addition, we featured vibrant colors, textures, and neon lights, inspired by patterns from Christian Lacroix combined with Beverly Hills Hotel vibes."

The celebrity real estate agent and her husband Christian Richard, whom she married in December 2019, welcomed their first child, a son named Christian Georges Dumontet, days after the baby shower.

Quinn recently opened up on Selling Sunset about the "nightmare" emergency C-section she underwent during delivery, in which Christian Sr. was asked to choose between saving his wife or their unborn baby boy.

"He was coming out sideways, and his umbilical cord was wrapped around him. They said his heart rate's going down," she recounted. "All I hear is, 'Emergency C-section. Let's go, let's go!'"

Ferguson previously welcomed his own firstborn with husband Justin Mikita, introducing their son Beckett Mercer in July 2020.