Jesse Tyler Ferguson Rolls Up His Sleeves to Make Biscuits on Thanksgiving with Justin Mikita and Kids

Ferguson and Mikita welcomed their sons Beckett in 2020 and Sully in 2022

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita and their children make biscuits for Thanksgiving

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita had a special Thanksgiving with their family of four.

The couple spent the holiday with sons Sullivan "Sully" Louis, who celebrated his first birthday this month, and Beckett Mercer, 2½.

In a series of posts to Instagram, the Modern Family alum shared photos of him making biscuits for the family of four's Thanksgiving feast with his little ones.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his son Beckett make biscuits for Thanksgiving

Related: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)

"Can adults still have core memories? If so, can this be one of them? 👨‍🍳 ❤️❤️," he gushed in the caption.

The pictures included shots of Ferguson and his toddler rolling out dough with pins while images shared to his Instagram Story featured the father-son duo pinching butter and flour together in a mixing bowl.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his son Beckett make biscuits on Thanksgiving

The holiday fun didn't end there!

Later, the actor shared another family photo to his social media. In the picture, Mikta could be seen holding Sully in his arms while Beckett played by the duo's feet.

Related: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks Holiday Traditions, Festive Recipes and Celebrating with Son Beckett

"happy Thanksgiving! 🦃" Jesse captioned the post.

While speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, Ferguson talked about how he enjoys watching Beckett grow into his role as a big brother.

"He's excited for Sully to slowly do more than just lay there. He actually said, 'Sully, do something!' the other day, and I explained he just needs a little bit more time," he said with a laugh. "But he does like telling people he's a big brother."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Related: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Opens Up About Surrogate Who Carried Both Sons: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Tony Award winner, who welcomed son Beckett in 2020 and Sully in 2022 via surrogate, noted that raising his two sons has been a different experience.

Story continues

"We were hands-on all this time, kind of staring at him because we were all stuck together," he told PEOPLE in April. "Now because Beckett is very active and the world sort of come back, I'm working, and Justin is working, and we're using our in-laws and parents more to help us out, when before everyone sort of had to stay away."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.