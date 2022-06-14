Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Modern Family Spinoff Script Was Written: 'It's Very Good'

A Mitch and Cam-centric Modern Family reboot was well on its way.

While in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, series alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson — who played Mitchell "Mitch" Pritchett — confirmed a script was written for the planned spinoff that ABC ultimately scrapped. In fact, the 46-year-old Tony winner has even seen the script himself.

"The script's out there and it's very good," he said of the chance Modern Family could return. "So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Bryan Bedder/Getty

In May, Ferguson said ABC may have been ready to retire the Pritchett/Tucker family for good, even if the actors were on board for another series.

"There were discussions," Ferguson told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "…We had been on for 11 years. I think they were ready to move in a different direction."

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker on the series, confirmed the idea of a spinoff to PEOPLE, but also noted the show wasn't coming to fruition. "I think there was an opportunity for a spinoff," Stonestreet, 50, said. "But I think that window closed."

MODERN FAMILY

Eric McCandless/ABC

The Modern Family spinoff was expected to follow Mitchell, Cam, Lily and their new baby as they moved to Missouri. The series finale saw the couple sell their California home so Cam could live out his dream of being a college football coach.

Modern Family aired on ABC from 2009 to 2020 for 11 seasons. The series was filmed before the pandemic, so no script alterations were necessary for the final season.

"I just keep telling myself that had we been shooting Modern Family [during COVID], it wouldn't have felt the same. It wouldn't have been the same," Stonestreet previously told PEOPLE. "So we're just lucky we got it in before the pandemic hit."