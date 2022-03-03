Jesse Marsch - Jesse Marsch: I told Leeds United not to sack Marcelo Bielsa until the summer - GETTY IMAGES

It shows how much Marcelo Bielsa was adored at Leeds United that even his successor made a strong case for him staying when the call came to save the club from relegation. Jesse Marsch would have preferred to take the job in the summer but agreed to take charge.

The American is no stranger to taking over from “living legends”, as he calls them. First, it was Marco Rose at Red Bull Salzburg, then Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, and now he steps into the shoes of the saviour of Elland Road.

Marsch was talking at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground, facilities that Bielsa helped design. Sitting with a pad of paper in front of him and twirling a pen, he talks assuredly about the changes he needs to make.

Tactics to start with, as Bielsa’s team became easy to defeat. His squad will not be rushing back from injuries anymore.

Yet when the call came from Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta, he wanted Bielsa to stay. Orta had the American coach in the network of contacts he kept over the years, ready to call on if an appointment was needed.

“Andrea asked me would I come at the end of the season if they were in the Premier League or Championship. I felt if the project was right, absolutely,” Marsch said. “When they came to me eight days ago, then it was time to show I meant that. I didn’t want Marcelo to have to go out like this. I wanted to see him continue and finish his legacy and keep the team up. I wanted to make that argument with Victor when he called me, but I could see the group was suffering.

“It wasn’t a financial perspective or about finding the biggest club possible to work with. It was about finding people that I felt cared about the same things I cared about. I felt that speaking to people associated with the club in the last weeks and months.”

The 48-year-old sipped from a bottle of water during 45 minutes introducing himself to the media. He can talk. Bielsa’s words came through a translator, while Marsch looked his inquisitor in the eye and outlined his plan. It was done with a smile, laughing with reporters that he sounds like Ted Lasso, the fictional television character that has hindered American coaches more than helped.

As first-team coach Mark Jackson reminded him, he has history against Leeds. Marsch played against them for DC United in a pre-season friendly, with The Washington Post reporting it was Marsch’s first senior start, facing the likes of Lee Sharpe and Leeds goalscorer Derek Lilley.

Marsch and Jackson were in his office talking tactics until 9pm on Wednesday evening before the American headed back to his hotel, where well-wishers have been telling him they loved Bielsa but wish him success.

While Marsch is known for his attacking football, the tactics will change.

Bielsa’s man-for-man style will be replaced with zonal marking. The workload is likely to be less in training, while players may even eventually get that rare commodity of a day off.

“Getting away from the man-marking, trying to, with the ball, create tactics that don’t expose us on transition moments as much,” were the main changes.

“I know there are factions of people who may not accept me so well because of their love for Marcelo but, in the end, I just want the team to show how good they are.

“On Monday I came here and met with the medical team and they introduced a myriad of injury situations. There has been a cycle when guys have been playing with injuries and they have picked up more injuries and put themselves more in danger of missing minutes. I need to help guys recover as quickly as possible, but not endanger them and not overload them to put them in situations to further be in danger.”

Marsch says his reign will be built on fearlessness and the hard work he learnt from his father, who worked on the production line of a tractor factory in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for 32 years. He uses the equation “Fear to fail = failure” as his mantra.

“Making mistakes is no bad thing as we will work hard to get the ball back,” he said. With his team two points above the relegation zone, the hard work has already started.