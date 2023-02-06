Leeds sack head coach Jesse Marsch

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Sunday February 5, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Forest. - Mike Egerton/PA

Leeds United have today sacked head coach Jesse Marsch after just 11 months in charge.

Marsch has become the latest managerial casualty in the Premier League with the Leeds board making the decision after the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The former RB Leipzig manager has won only two of his last 17 league games and the defeat at Forest left Leeds outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ahead of a double-header against bitter rivals Manchester United this week, Leeds have ended Marsch's tenure less than a year after he succeeded Marcelo Bielsa.

West Brom's head coach Carlos Corberan, who was an assistant to Bielsa, is set to emerge as a likely contender to be targeted as a replacement.

It is understood Leeds's board have been split on Marsch's future in recent weeks as results continued to nosedive, with sporting director Victor Orta thought to be a supporter.

But with American company 49ers Enterprises set to take full control at Elland Road later this year, the move has been made to dismiss Marsch.

A club statement read: "Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

"Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

"Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

A section of Leeds fans called for Marsch, 49, to be sacked after the defeat at the City Ground on Sunday.

After the game, the American insisted he would fight for his future. He said: "I take full responsibility and I have to find a way to turn performances into winning.

"I understand the frustration and doubts and I accept it. I have to turn the good things into results or we find ourselves in a stressful situation.

"Internally, we have belief here and the players are all in. We’re trying to put it all together but we have to make sure that by Wednesday we are ready for a big result."

Leeds now face Manchester United twice in the league next week, starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday.