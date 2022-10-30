Jesse Marsch happy to ‘stop the bleeding’ as Leeds stun Liverpool at Anfield

Phil Medlicott, PA
·3 min read

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hailed his side’s resolve and belief after their dramatic 2-1 win at Liverpool, adding that it had been “necessary to stop the bleeding”.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level again.

Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves in the second half.

Crysencio Summerville then struck an 89th-minute winner to give the Yorkshire outfit their first victory in nine Premier League games, ending a four-match losing streak, as they moved out of the relegation zone, up to 15th place.

Marsch said: “We talked that last week when it was close with Fulham (a 3-2 home loss) that we were more waiting to lose than pushing to win, and I think the best part was that you saw real resolve at 1-1.

“We needed Illan to make some big saves, but I think the mentality to push, to stay in the match and to see if we could find a way to, regardless, walk away with one (point), (or) get three, was really strong and showed resolve and belief in the team.

“It was necessary to stop the bleeding, really important for us, and I’m happy for our guys.

“We have to use this to launch ourselves. It makes for me next weekend (when Leeds host Bournemouth) really important back at Elland Road.

“I think we should have never been in this situation, because I think we’ve been playing well and just not getting points. But, whatever, we’ve tried to maximise it, stay strong, stay calm and keep pushing.”

Marsch had endured Leeds fans calling for him to go during the Fulham game.

Leeds' Crysencio Summerville applauds the fans
Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville applauds the fans (Richard Sellers/PA)

The American was asked how much pressure he felt the performance and result at Anfield – Leeds’ first win at Liverpool since 2001 – had lifted off him, and he said: “I don’t know. I’m just happy for our team, because I believe in them.

“In a moment like this, I think if you’re a real leader, your focus is on your people, and for me, it was an important time for our people.

“My focus (at the end) was on the team. For them, in a very tough moment in our season, in an incredibly tough place to play, against one of the best teams in the world, to come away with three points is a big moment for all of them.”

For Liverpool it was a second shock defeat in the league in a row, a week on from the 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest, as they failed to build on Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory at Ajax – suffering their first loss at home in the league since March 2021.

They have now been beaten four times in 12 league outings this term – posting only four wins – and lie ninth in the table, eight points outside the top four.

Jurgen Klopp appears dejected during the match
Jurgen Klopp has plenty to worry about at Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)

Asked if Champions League qualification was a real worry for him, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: “That is actually not my main worry at the moment, because there are a lot of other worries, but of course I am at least not that dumb that I don’t know about distances and who is up there.

“But you cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistently as we do at the moment. We have to fix that, and then we will see where we end up.

“We all know a lot of things are possible, but for that we have to win football games, and we didn’t do that often enough yet.”

Latest Stories

  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting Jesse Marsch to have Leeds fired up

    Leeds have not won in eight games.

  • Liverpool ‘cannot qualify for Champions League’ on current form, Jurgen Klopp admits

    Defeat to Leeds at Anfield means Liverpool have lost back-to-back matches against teams who kicked off in the bottom three of the Premier League

  • ‘We need goals’: Gabriel Jesus challenged by Mikel Arteta to end Arsenal drought

    The Gunners were soundly beaten midweek by PSV and have scored just four goals in five games

  • Mikel Arteta wants more goals from strikers as Arsenal look to reclaim top spot

    Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah have scored in Arsenal’s last five games.

  • ‘He’s a joy to work with’: Marcus Rashford enjoying life under Erik ten Hag

    Rashford is United’s top scorer in all competitions

  • Aaron Ramsdale urges Arsenal to go back to basics

    Defeat to PSV was just Arsenal’s second of the season.

  • Brazil's Flamengo wins Copa Libertadores for 3rd time

    Flamengo marched unbeaten to its third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday. Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador. Flamengo also won in 1981 and 2019, the latter with two goals by Barbosa in the 2-1 final victory against Argentina's River Plate.

  • 6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins. Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to its sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games. Bayern needed just five minutes to take the lead as Mané set up Serge Gnabry for the opening goal. Jamal Musiala added a second and Mané earned, then scored, a penalt

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Rodrigues scores in SO as Georgiev, Avalanche beat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers. Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Con

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio