Jesse Little places 10th at Daytona International Speedway, secures first career top-10 finish

Jesse Little finished 10th in the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday to secure his first career top-10 finish.

The top-10 finish for Little, his second of the year, added 27 points to his season total. Little now sits at No. 16 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 384 points.

Little started in 21st position.

Friday’s race was the first of Little’s career at Daytona International Speedway.

The Sherrills Ford, North Carolina native began the race three spots behind his career mark of 17.7, but finished 10 places ahead of his career average of 20.

Little battled against 37 other drivers on the way to his 10th-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were nine lead changes.

Justin Haley earned the victory in the race, and Gray Gaulding followed in second. Chase Briscoe placed third, Riley Herbst secured fourth, and Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.

After Haley won Stage 1, AJ Allmendinger drove the No. 16 car to victory in Stage 2.

