Jesse Lingard to South Korea – plus, the biggest moves on transfer deadline day

Jesse Lingard has been without a club since the end of last season - Reuters/Ed Sykes

Jesse Lingard has received an offer from FC Seoul for a move to play in South Korea.

The former England midfielder, 31, was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and has been a free agent since.

He trained for a month with Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, coached by Steven Gerrard, but a deal did not materialise. It was recently revealed that he sacked his agents - which included members of his own family - to find a new club.

The opportunity in Asia is believed to be on a two-and-a-half year deal and would be the first foreign club Lingard has played for during his career. FC Seoul finished seventh in the K League last season, with the new campaign starting in March.

Lingard has interest from other clubs in Brazil, Italy and Turkey as well as England, although he has yet to put pen to paper on a deal after seven months without a deal.

He was recently criticised by Paul Scholes, the ex-United midfielder, after posting photos of himself working in the gym. The 49-year-old wrote in the comments: “Are you just gonna ---- about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?”

On what was a quiet deadline day all round, some notable deals did get done and, indeed, some fell through:

Transfer deadline day: as it happened

12:07 AM GMT

Benrahma deal collapses

Statement from West Ham read: “West Ham United can confirm that the Deadline Day deal for Saïd Benrahma to join Olympique Lyonnais was not concluded ahead of the deadline, with a deal unable to be completed before 11pm.”

Story continues

Said Benrahma of West Ham United warms up before the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Bristol City at London Stadium on January 7, 2024 in London, England

12:03 AM GMT

As things stand..

There remains a degree of uncertainty surrounding the deals that would see both Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma leave West Ham.

The club had deals with Real Betis (Fornals) and Lyon (Benrahma) in place earlier in the day but as yet neither deal has been confirmed.

Reports are suggesting that Lyon will be appealing to Fifa over the Benrahma deal in light of suggestions that West Ham failed to correctly complete documents to get the deal over the line.

Meanwhile, it appears Real Betis have registered Fornals as a player but neither club has yet confirmed the deal.

11:49 PM GMT

Benrahma deal off?

This is unconfirmed as yet but reports from France suggest that Said Benrahma’s deal to join Lyon on loan has collapsed after West Ham failed to correctly enter the deal information into Fifa’s transfer software.

11:22 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels from Strasbourg.

Strasbourg's Belgian goalkeeper #01 Matz Sels (R) hits the ball with his fist over Marseille's French defender #04 Samuel Gigot (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and RC Strasbourg at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille

11:03 PM GMT

Valuable free agent

Dwight Gayle has terminated his contract at Stoke and is now a free agent. There have been discussions over his next club but no decision has been made yet.

11:00 PM GMT

Boom...

THE TRANSFER WINDOW IS CLOSED.

10:59 PM GMT

Seconds to go...

There will be deals that get across the line post-11. We will bring you everything we can.

10:42 PM GMT

Late deal off

Fulham/Rayan Cherki deal won’t go to the wire. Deal is off as it stands, according to sources.

10:41 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Norwich City striker Adam Idah has joined Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

10:35 PM GMT

Moyes on Benrahma/Fornals deals

“I’ve not got any more news except Betis have made a bid [for Fornals].

“I know Said is in France for a medical but couldn’t tell you if they are done or not. It’s strange to have a game and the deadline, especially when it looks like we’ve possibly done late business.

“We were planning to have Pablo involved tonight. He might still be here, who knows, I don’t know if it will be completed.”

The La Liga website has Pablo Fornals’ move from West Ham to Real Betis down as ‘transfer, provisional validation’...

10:28 PM GMT

Broja deal confirmed

By Matt Law and Mike McGrath

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has joined Fulham on a loan deal for a fee up to £4 million for the rest of the season.

Chelsea had initially hoped to sell Broja for £50 million this month, which ruled out Wolverhampton Wanderers, who showed early interest and saw their own loan bid rejected for the Albania international during the January window.

But allowing him out on loan opened the door for Fulham to make their late move for Broja, with the fee for the four-month loan starting at £5 million before the final deal was struck in the final hours of deadline night.

Broja made the short journey to Craven Cottage for a medical on Thursday evening before agreeing terms that do not include an option to buy. He had been subject to a recent enquiry from AC Milan but the Italian club did not follow it up with an offer.

He effectively replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic after the Serbia striker’s departure for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in the summer. Raul Jimenez struggled at the start of the season but has been in goalscoring form recently, with five in nine matches, but recently picked up a hamstring injury.

Broja has struggled when given chances at Chelsea this season - Getty Images/Clive Mason

Regardless of Jimenez’s form, Marco Silva had made Broja his No1 target for deadline day, leaving it down to the club whether he would be backed in the market with the fee for the player highly rated at Chelsea after coming through the Academy at Cobham.

The departure of a player who has made 13 league appearances this season did not tempt Chelsea into the market. Mauricio Pochettino preferred Cole Palmer as a false nine to Broja at Liverpool on Wednesday night and with Nicolas Jackson back from the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku, who scored at Anfield, fit again, Chelsea believe Broja needs game time and were willing to let him leave to find it.

The club had been looking at options, but one of their targets, Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, is injured, and signing a replacement for Broja would have been more likely had he been sold. Chelsea had been open to allowing teenage striker Deivid Washington to leave on loan, but a move failed to materialise.

Midfielder Andrey Santos did leave though, joining Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, on loan for the rest of the season.

10:26 PM GMT

More on Fornals

Pablo Fornals was at the London Stadium after undergoing a medical ahead of his departure, which had been agreed earlier in the day. David Moyes admitted he had planned to select the Spaniard, but left him out after the offer was accepted.

10:19 PM GMT

Make of this what you will...

"He looks like a man whose deal has just fallen through." 👀



Pablo Fornals didn't look particularly happy while on his phone after full-time, amid links of a move from West Ham to Spain 😬



🎙 @lynseyhipgrave1 | @A9Mac pic.twitter.com/LRUXln5aXw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 1, 2024

10:17 PM GMT

45 minutes to go...

...until the UK transfer window closes. Big deals before the close? Doesn’t feel that way if I’m honest.

09:57 PM GMT

Fulham want more

Fulham are working on one other deal ahead of the deadline (with Broja agreed). They are seeing if a deal can be struck for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki. The French club have signed Said Benrahma and may agree to Cherki moving.

09:56 PM GMT

Spurs snare Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur have beaten Barcelona to the signing of Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall.

The midfielder will join in the summer after Spurs agreed to pay around £8.5million plus add-ons to Swedish club Djurgarden.

It is expected that Bergvall will sign a five-year contract after flying to London to complete a medical before joining up with the Tottenham squad at the end of the season.

09:41 PM GMT

Forest sign keeper

Nottingham Forest are set to confirm the signing of Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels before the deadline.

Sels has undergone his medical and will join Forest in a deal worth around £5 million.

The Belgium international is the third goalkeeper signed by Forest this season, but his arrival is regarded as crucial amid concerns over the performances of Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Forest’s slim hopes of signing forward Chuba Apkom are over as Ajax were not prepared to sanction a loan deal.

Orel Mangala has completed his loan move to Lyon, which could become a permanent arrangement in the summer.

Forest will also look to move out Joe Worrall, Serge Aurier and Divock Origi - the three players have interest from clubs overseas whose transfer windows are open for a little longer this month.

09:30 PM GMT

Wait for this one...

Former England and Man Utd forward Jesse Lingard appears to be nearing a move to South Korea. FC Seoul is the club in question and Lingard is said to have verbally agreed to a two-year deal.

Lingard has been a free agent since the end of last season, when his contract with Nottingham Forest expired.

This is a developing story...we will update you as soon as we have more.

09:27 PM GMT

Uncertainty...

...surrounds the proposed deal sending Pablo Fornals to Real Betis. The midfielder has just appeared in the tunnel at the London Stadium during West Ham;s clash with Bournemouth. Reports suggest a medical is still to take place...

We will keep you posted on that one as we inch closer to the deadline.

09:17 PM GMT

QPR stockpiling continues

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Championship strugglers QPR on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old returned to Newcastle from a six month loan at Belgian side Standard Leige but despite a severe injury crisis at St James’s Park, Hayden was not wanted by manager Eddie Howe.

09:08 PM GMT

Youth prospect joins Brighton

Late pick-up for Brighton with Sunderland midfielder Josh Robertson trading the North East for the south coast after signing for Brighton.

“We’re delighted to welcome Josh to the club and are looking forward to working with him,” said men’s under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth.

“He’s had a really good education with Sunderland, which was rewarded with his Premier League 2 debut earlier this season.

“He’s demonstrated his ability to play in a variety of attacking roles, while also showing his goalscoring threat. We believe he will fit in well with our style of play which will also allow him to show his strengths.

“He will join our under-21 squad and we are excited to see how he progresses in our environment.”

09:03 PM GMT

Re-cap..

A little run-through of the biggest deals already done today:

Adam Wharton joins Crystal Palace from Blackburn

Burnley bolster defence with signing of Montpellier centre-back Maxime Esteve

Pablo Fornals set to join Real Betis, while Said Benrahma is on his way to Lyon

Forest sign Sporting Lisbon striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan

Armando Broja joins Fulham on loan

Aston Villa snare Morgan Rogers from Middlesborough

08:37 PM GMT

Couple more EFL bits

Really does seem like the meat of premier League business has wrapped up but there is still plenty of movement in the lower leagues to keep you abreast of.

There’s the sensational West Country switch of Matty Taylor, who has traded the leafy surroundings of Forest Green Rovers for the urban extravagance of Cheltenham Town.

Elsewhere, promotion chasers Notts County have signed Viborg’s Gambian striker Alassana Jatta for an undisclosed fee.

08:16 PM GMT

Issue with Sensi

Leicester’s protracted bid to sign Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi has been plunged into doubt.

Sensi has flown into the UK for a medical ahead of a potential loan move for the remainder of the season.

However, there is a complex, unspecified issue which is threatening the deal and Leicester are facing an anxious wait to discover if it can be sorted before the deadline.

08:12 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Another loan deal confirmed with Wolves youngster Joe Hodge joining QPR on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder has featured just twice for Wolves this season and will join the West London club immediately after tonight’s clash with Man Utd, for which he is on the bench.

08:03 PM GMT

United latest

Four Manchester United Under-21 players have secured flexible loan moves to non league clubs as part of an innovative scheme.

Sam Mather and Sam Murray have joined Rochdale, Sonny Aljofree has moved to fellow National League club Altrincham and goalkeeper Tom Wooster has signed for Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Macclesfield.

The initiative will allow the quartet to play senior football while still having the opportunity to play and train for United’s Under-21s. For Aljofree, it marks a second spell at Altrincham.

All of the loans are subject to FA approval. Each of the players will continue to train and be able to play for United’s Under-21s group, while benefiting from the experience and challenges of non-league football intermittently throughout the remainder of the season.

United’s academy chiefs devised the scheme last term when they sent Aljofree, Maxi Oyedele and Joe Hugill to Altrincham. Oyedele and Hugill have since made loan moves to League Two clubs Forest Green Rovers and Burton Albion during this window.

07:45 PM GMT

Broja latest

Armando Broja has arrived at Craven Cottage for a medical ahead of his proposed loan move from Chelsea to Fulham.

07:39 PM GMT

Traore future

Reports out of Spain are suggesting that Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore could be on his way to Villareal after his contract was terminated at Villa Park.

The Burkina Faso international has struggled for gametime of late, after being marginalised first by Steven Gerrard and then subsequently Unai Emery.

Burkina Faso's forward #10 Bertrand Traore scores his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Africa Cup of Nations

07:35 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

A pretty interesting one that sees Wales international Kiefer Moore join Ipswich Town on loan from Bournemouth for the remainder of the season.

With Ipswich pressing for promotion from the Championship, you can expect Moore to play a big part in the shake-up in the second tier for the remainder of the season.

07:26 PM GMT

Rúnarsson to Copenhagen

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Rúnarsson is closing in on a deal to FC Copenhagen and could play in the Champions League against Manchester City in the next two weeks.

The Iceland goalkeeper, 28, returned to the Emirates Stadium from his loan at Cardiff when the Welsh club moved for USA keeper Evan Horvath.

But Copenhagen moved quickly for a deal to sign Rúnarsson and the terms are close to being agreed between Arsenal and the Danish club.

07:23 PM GMT

Rashford starts...

In other news, after something of a turbulent week Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United against Wolves this evening.

Get all the latest team news and latest updates from Molineux HERE.

07:17 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Slightly out of place but nevertheless it is worth mentioning that Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari from the start of the 2025 season has now been confirmed. It is undeniably transfer news...

Read the latest HERE.

07:03 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Burnley are in need of some defensive bolstering and have gone some way to solving that issue with the loan signing of Montpellier centre-back Maxime Estève.

Esteve said: “I feel very good, I’m really happy and ever since I first heard about the move I wanted to move here.

“I have followed the Premier League since I was a young child and had only pictured myself ever being here, so I am really excited.

“Vincent Kompany spoke really positively about the project here and I just wanted to be a part of it straight away.”

07:01 PM GMT

Kent staying put

Earlier we reported that ex-Ranger winger Ryan Kent was creeping closer to securing a move to Lazio from Fenerbahce. However, it now appears that deal has collapsed.

06:58 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

It appears that a game tonight is not stopping West Ham or Bournemouth from cleaning up late deals. After the exits of Benrahma and Fornals at West Ham, Bournemouth have now confirmed they completed a loan deal for Getafe striker Enas Unal.

06:43 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Crystal Palace completed the biggest deal on deadline day after finalising Adam Wharton’s move from Blackburn for £22 million.

Palace will pay an initial £18 million for the 19-year-old midfielder, who has signed a five-and-a-half year deal at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson was in the market for a central midfielder with Cheick Doucoure out with a long-term injury and admitted during the January window that he was in the running for Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City.

After initially bidding with an £18.5 million package for Wharton last week and having it rejected, Palace returned with improved terms for the teenager who has been a regular in the Championship during the last two seasons.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour,” said Wharton, who made 51 appearances for Blackburn. “The way they’ve brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me, and it’s a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park on January 20, 2024 in Blackburn, England

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Adam’s consistently impressive performances for Blackburn at such a young age have understandably caught the eye of many a club, but we believe Palace to be - as has so often been the case in recent years - the perfect place to harness his undoubted potential, and we look forward to working with him in the years ahead to do so.”

Palace also signed defender Daniel Munoz from Genk in a deal worth £6.8million.

06:33 PM GMT

Cornet staying put...seemingly

Maxwell Cornet has been a name floating around the ether this evening but any move for the West Ham full-back appears to have been doused owing to the fact that he is on the bench for them tonight against Bournemouth.

06:13 PM GMT

Benrahma latest

Reports are suggesting that Lyon have tied up a deal for West Ham’s Saïd Benrahma. The French club will pay an initial €5m loan fee plus €12m buy clause in June.

Said Benrahma of West Ham United during training at Rush Green on January 15, 2024 in Romford, England

05:46 PM GMT

More on Broja

Tantalising? Wasteful? Call him what you will but this season the Armado Broja experiment has not worked at Chelsea this season.

Fans are growing impatient with the Albanian’s inconsistencies and in the context of the talent he clearly possess that is understandable.

Perhaps some time away from the searing spotlight might help him settle and find the sort of form that can put him back in the mix for the No 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge from next season.

This deal was first reported by our very own Mike McGrath earlier this week.

05:32 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Chelsea have agreed a deal for striker Armando Broja to join Fulham on loan for the rest of the season for a fee of £4 million.

Chelsea's potential outgoings could dominate transfer deadline day with speculation over Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja's futures at the club yet to subside. Issue date: Wednesday January 31, 2024

05:31 PM GMT

Bird flies to City

#BristolCity have agreed a deal with #dcfc for midfielder Max Bird. Will sign permanently but returns to Derby on loan for the rest of the season. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 1, 2024

05:26 PM GMT

Deal creeping closer

Reports suggest a loan deal for Chelsea striker Armando Broja is edging closer. It is understood that the player will have the choice about whether he joins Wolves or Fulham for the remainder of the season.

05:13 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Manchester United have sold Isak Hansen-Aarøen to Werder Bremen after refusing to bow to the Norway Under-21 midfielder’s wage demands.

Hansen-Aarøen only had five months left on his existing contract but efforts to tie the teenager down to a new deal ultimately broke down due to what club sources described as “unrealistic wage requests”.

United will receive an undisclosed fee plus add ons for the 19-year-old and have also negotiated a high sell on fee and a clause that will allow them to match any future bids for the player.

Old Trafford officials feel the package is better than the compensation fee they would have stood to receive had Hansen-Aarøen left at the end of this season.

With other youngsters of a similar age such as Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Dan Gore and Shola Shoretire to call upon, United do not feel

Hansen-Aarøen‘s departure will leave them short in that area.

United have been determined to strike a balance between being competitive for young players but not giving them too much too soon.

Hansen-Aarøen played for Tromso’s first team at 15 in the Norwegian second tier and joined United in 2020.



05:09 PM GMT

Villa swoop for academy hot shot

Aston Villa have signed Arsenal academy product Lino Sousa on a permanent deal. Sousa, a left-back, has been on the fringes of the Arsenal team and has been part of Mikel Arteta’s squad a few times this season.

Sousa was regarded as one of Arsenal’s more promising academy graduates but the pathway to senior action is not an easy one in north London, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Sousa moved to Arsenal from West Bromwich Albion in January 2022, so he will now be returning to the Midlands. Born in Lisbon, he moved to Wolverhampton at the age of eight.

05:08 PM GMT

German window shut

Now that the time has ticked past 5pm the Bundesliga window has closed. Most deals were sewn up earlier but we are still waiting for news that Hugo Ekitike’s move to Eintracht Frankfurt has been rubber-stamped.

05:03 PM GMT

Busy Grimsby

It’s been a busy deadline for Grimsby Town who have sealed free transfer deals for Curtis Thompson from Cheltenham and Portsmouth defender Denver Hume.

Grimsby sit perilously close to the drop zone in League Two in 20th position.

04:58 PM GMT

More on Fornals

After joining West Ham in 2019, Fornals made 202 appearances for the club becoming a firm favourite with the faithful at the London Stadium.

However, this season the arrivals of Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse have severely curtailed his playing time. That, combined with the fact that Fornals is soon to be out of contract, meant a deal in this window was always likely.

04:43 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Pablo Fornals to Real Betis has been agreed. West Ham will receive around £7 million.

Pablo Fornals of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 21, 2024 in Sheffield, England

04:35 PM GMT

New Forest signing speaks...

Rodrigo Ribeiro: “I’m very happy to be here, it is a great opportunity for me. I’m very excited to know my new teammates, the team, the club, the stadium. I’m very happy,” the 18-year-old said.

“It’s the best league in the world. For me, it’s a dream to play in this league and for this club.

“I’m focused on playing for this club in this league and I promise to work every day and to keep going with the work and help the team.

“Nuno is a great coach, he’s Portuguese like me and I look forward to work with him.”

The Sporting Lisbon and Portugal Under-20 striker has joined Forest on loan for the remainder of the season.

04:21 PM GMT

Couple of loans...

...for young players at Premier League clubs.

Jack Hinchy has gone to Shrewsbury Town on loan from Brighton, having made just two senior appearances since 2021. Elsewhere, Man City’s Josh Wilson-Esbrand is nearing a loan move to Cardiff City having spent the first half of the season on loan at Reims.

04:18 PM GMT

Unsettled Kent nearing move

A non-English move but notable that former Rangers winger Ryan Kent appears to be on the move from Fenerbahce having joined the Turkish club last summer.

Kent is said to be frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities at the club and appears to be edging towards joining Lazio, currently managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

04:11 PM GMT

Tick, tock

Just under seven hours to go until this transfer window closes. It has been very, very quiet today thus far with only a few small deals getting across the line.

In the Football League, Bolton have completed deals for striker Aaron Collins and defender Caleb Taylor, while Gillingham have picked up Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on loan. The Watford forward was on loan at New York Red Bulls at the start of this season.

03:49 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Official confirmation of our 14:29 post has arrived with Alex Runarsson leaving Arsenal by “mutual agreement”. In other words, his contract has been terminated. He only had six months remaining on it.

Runarsson only cost around £1.5 million when he signed in September 2020 but it’s safe to say that he wasn’t a successful transfer for Arsenal.

03:29 PM GMT

DONE DEAL

Swansea City have completed the loan signing of Charles Sagoe Jr from Arsenal for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old forward made his senior debut for the Premier League side against Brentford in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

He joins another Arsenal loanee, Charlie Patino, at the club.

Charles Sagoe Jr has made one appearance for Arsenal - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

02:46 PM GMT

Frank: ‘Ivan will stay’

This is a bit of a self-congratulatory post but it’s a quiet deadline day, by the usual standards, so I am sure the lovely Telegraph Sport readers – that’s you – will not object too strongly...

Thomas Frank (left) has reiterated that he has no intention of selling striker Ivan Toney - PA/Nigel French

In November we reported that Ivan Toney was highly unlikely to be leaving Brentford in January, and especially unlikely to be joining Arsenal. On that one, the hype on social media, and in certain areas of the media, never came close to reflecting the actual reality of the situation. That’s the nature of transfer gossip, I suppose...

Anyway, Toney really is going nowhere this month. We know that for absolute certain. Here’s what Thomas Frank has just said on the matter:

This will be breaking news, okay. But Ivan will stay.

02:36 PM GMT

Fornals and Benrahma heading towards West Ham exit

More transfer news here from Sam Dean, this time from the east side of town...

A couple of outgoings are being finalised at West Ham United today. Pablo Fornals is likely to be heading back to Spain, with talks ongoing over a move to Real Betis. Saïd Benrahma, meanwhile, is expected to sign for Lyon. West Ham had been hoping to add a new forward this month but, as it stands, there is no expectation of any signings being made. This month they have targeted the likes of Jack Clarke, Steven Bergwijn, Jota and Ibrahim Osman, but none of those moves have worked out.

02:29 PM GMT

Copenhagen keen on Arsenal goalkeeper Runarsson

Runar Alex Runarsson, the Arsenal goalkeeper, who has spent the first half of this season on loan at Cardiff City, could be off to Denmark. Copenhagen are interested. Runarsson is not part of Arsenal’s plans and has not been for some time. His contract expires at the end of this season, so his possible departure will not do much to move the dial in terms of Arsenal’s spending power.

Runar Alex Runarsson is on the verge of a move to Copenhagen - Kevin Quigley

02:24 PM GMT

Kompany: Estève ‘pretty close’ to Burnley move

Vincent Kompany said Maxime Estève was “in the building” as Burnley closed in on signing the defender from Montpellier on transfer deadline day. The 21-year-old looks is expected to join on-loan Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana as a January arrival at Turf Moor.

Footage on social media appeared to show Estève in attendance at the 3-1 loss at Manchester City on Wednesday.

And when asked at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s home match with Fulham how close the Frenchman was to joining, Burnley manager Kompany said: “If he’s in Manchester, then pretty close.

“Walking up here, there’s still nothing official, so until then... but he’s in the building and hopefully we can announce it soon. I hope if it does happen that everybody will see what we saw in him, but until the ink is on the paper, I’m not going to say too much.”

01:48 PM GMT

Rogers: ‘I’ll see you all soon, Boro’

Aston Villa’s new forward Morgan Rogers has thanked his former club Middlesbrough and the club’s fans following his £15 million move. “I want to thank everyone associated with Boro for a memorable time,” he posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, at lunchtime today.

“To the players, the staff and also you fans for supporting me the short time I’ve been here! I’ll always be grateful of the fact I got to represent such an amazing club. I’ll see you all soon.”

01:43 PM GMT

Sels to have medical ahead of Forest move

Nottingham Forest are close to ending their search for a new goalkeeper with the capture of Strasbourg’s Matz Sels.

The Belgium international is due for a medical this afternoon ahead of a £5 million move.

Nuno Espirito Santo had made a new goalkeeper a priority amid concerns over the performances of Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos, who both arrived in the summer.

With Forest facing potential sanctions for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules, the club were initially reluctant to invest more money on another goalkeeper.

Nuno did consider the idea of sticking with Turner but his displays, and his struggles with the ball in open play, have convinced him to ask Forest to go into the market.

Sels, 31, is the Strasbourg captain and also spent one season at Newcastle United when the club were in the Championship.

It is understood Chelsea played a part in the Sels signing: Todd Boehly and his Clearlake Capital group bought a majority stake in Strasbourg last year and gave the deal the green light.

01:23 PM GMT

Leicester closing in on loan deal for Inter midfielder Sensi

Leicester City expect to finally complete the signing of Stefano Sensi, the Inter Milan midfielder, later today.

Stefano Sensi is expected to join Championship side Leicester City from Inter Milan - Getty Images

Sensi has been a top target for Enzo Maresca this month, with his signing becoming even more important after Cesare Casadei was surprisingly recalled by Chelsea.

Leicester are working on a very tight budget but have put together a deal for the 28-year-old, which will be an initial loan until the end of the season.

01:06 PM GMT

Winter transfer window: money matters

Compared with years gone by, this winter transfer window has been very quiet. As of midnight last night, just 17 players had been signed by Premier League clubs – 10 transfers, seven loan deals – worth just £50 million in fees. Contrast that wit last year’s window when there was £843 million worth of trading.

As colleague Mike McGrath has just pointed out, the Saudi Pro League transfer deadline passed earlier this week but you would hardly have noticed. It barely made a ripple this January window. That was just one of the reasons why it has been such a quiet January. Financial fair play and the profit and sustainability rules have been a big concern for clubs. Africa Cup of Nations, Asian Cup and foreign leagues losing their spending power are other reasons: Read more here.

12:54 PM GMT

AC Milan keen on Broja ... but are yet to bid

AC Milan made a recent inquiry over Armando Broja, but are yet to follow it up with an offer.

There is still plenty of time for an English club to meet Chelsea’s demands for Broja or for the west London club to lower their £5 million loan fee asking price. Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both refused to meet that valuation so far, and Chelsea believe other clubs could show late interest.

Currently, there is no expectation that Chelsea would sign anyone to replace Broja if he leaves on loan. Chelsea had been looking at options, but one of their targets, Aston Villa’s Jhon Durán, is injured, and signing a replacement for Broja would have been more likely had he been sold.

Chelsea had been open to allowing teenage striker Deivid Washington to leave on loan, but it now seems more likely he will stay at the club. Midfielder Andrey Santos, meanwhile, will join Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, on loan for the rest of the season.

12:40 PM GMT

Forest captain Worrall in talks with Sheffield United

Sheffield United are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a possible deal for Joe Worrall, writes Mike McGrath and John Percy.

Joe Worrall, the Nottingham Forest captain, has been told he is free to leave the club - Getty Images/James Williamson

The Nottingham Forest captain, 27, is free to leave the City Ground today and there are several clubs looking at him, with Sheffield United making their move after a loan deal was rejected earlier in the window.

12:32 PM GMT

‘Ferguson would have sold Rashford – Ten Hag does not have that luxury’

While there is a brief ‘lull’ in proceedings on what has been a fairly quiet day, our chief football writer Sam Wallace has written that Marcus Rashford would, more than likely, be on the move today had Sir Alex Ferguson been in charge at Manchester United right now.

Erik ten Hag is not blessed with the same resources that enabled Sir Alex Ferguson to be so bold, he writes. Marcus Rashford was handed one of the biggest contracts in the club’s history last year, principally because the club had allowed wage inflation to run away with David de Gea’s 2019 deal, and also because here was the squad’s brightest talent whom United judged they must keep at all costs. It is easy to say now that it was wrong to give Rashford that deal, as his life takes an unexpected turn into what might be a deep personal crisis. Last season, when he came back with 34 goals, it looked like the right choice – if still rather expensive. It might yet prove to be, on balance, the right decision if he can relocate that form. The issue is not so much the decision to keep Rashford – more that at the time, United felt they had no choice in the matter. With Ferguson, there was always another option. Whether that was the late 1980s when he eased out Paul McGrath and Norman Whiteside to the 1995 summer purge of Paul Ince, Mark Hughes and Andrei Kanchelskis. One year later, club captain Steve Bruce was left out the 1996 FA Cup final squad and got the message loud and clear.

Read the full comment piece here.

12:02 PM GMT

Betis fighting off interest in goalkeeper Silva

Real Betis are currently telling interested parties that their Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva is not for sale. The 29-year-old has been of interest to a number of Premier League clubs including Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace but is fundamental to Betis’ push for the European places.

Real Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva is action against Rangers earlier this season - Getty Images/Fran Santiago

Many clubs in need of a goalkeeper upgrade are finding that a hard position to fill. There may be more calls to Betis before the day is over.

11:52 AM GMT

Championship transfer alert ...

Swansea City have agreed a deal with Norwich City for Przemyslaw Placheta.

The Poland international winger will undergo a medical before completing a move to south Wales. Placheta, 25, was on loan at Birmingham City last season.

11:41 AM GMT

Chambers free to leave Villa Park ... in talks with WBA

Calum Chambers, the Aston Villa centre-back, is in talks over a move to West Bromwich Albion, with the former Arsenal player allowed to leave Villa Park and plenty of interested clubs in the Championship.

Calum Chambers (right) joined Aston Villa during the 2022 winter transfer window - Getty Images/Adam Nurkiewicz

Chambers, 29, has played in three Europa Conference League matches but has not been needed by Unai Emery in the Premier League.

11:35 AM GMT

Mundle flies into Sunderland from Liège

Following the news earlier that Alex Pritchard has moved to Birmingham City for just £100,000 after refusing to play for Sunderland in their home win over Stoke City last weekend, the Wearside club have signed winger Romaine Mundle, 20, from Standard Liège.

Mundle, the former Tottenham Hotspur player, signed a four-and-a-half-year contract for around £2 million and have rekindled their interest in Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, with a deal said to be likely before the end of the day.

However, Sunderland have also had some unwanted attention from Brighton who are trying to sign 18-year-old attacking midfielder Josh Robertson. The teenager is out of contract at the end of the season.

On the Mundle signing, Kristjaan Speakman, the Sunderland sporting director, said: “Talented players like Romaine are highly sought after and we saw this first hand in the summer when he left Tottenham Hotspur.

“We didn’t anticipate him being available on a permanent basis, but when we sensed an opportunity, we moved quickly and decisively to make it happen – our ways of working and structure are a real strength in these moments.”

11:24 AM GMT

McCracken returns to Dundee

Dundee have completed the Scottish Premiership’s first signing of deadline day by taking Jon McCracken, the Norwich City goalkeeper, back to Dens Park on loan.

Jon McCracken will return to Dundee for a second loan spell - PA/Rhianna Chadwick

McCracken made four appearances for Dundee at the start of the season but lost his place when Trevor Carson joined from St Mirren and both parties agreed to terminate the loan deal in August.

The 23-year-old went on to join Accrington Stanley on an emergency loan and played 13 times, and now cannot play for anyone else this season other than Dundee.

With Carson missing some recent games through injury, manager Tony Docherty told his club’s website: “It is important for me to have strong competition in every position for the last part of the season and I want that with our goalkeepers and bringing Jon in gives us a real level of competition.”

11:18 AM GMT

‘Wilpshire Pirlo’ move great for Palace, great for English football

Still some potential trades around Crystal Palace with a possible move away for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, although one that is not in doubt is the arrival of midfielder Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, aka ‘the Wilpshire Pirlo’.

The 19-year-old, from the village of Wilpshire, just north of Blackburn, has been at his local club in Lancashire since he was six. His older brother Scott, 26, is a central defender for the club. Adam is the kind of skilful playmaker English clubs could not produce for years. He is comfortable taking the ball from his defence on the half-turn and passes it in the manner of the great Italian himself. Deal worth around £22 million with add-ons, which is a lot for Palace. Great for English football that the Championship is delivering Premier League standard talent.

10:56 AM GMT

Johnston to wing his way to the Hawthorns?

West Bromwich Albion are on the verge of signing Michael Johnston, the Celtic winger, later today.

Johnston, a Republic of Ireland international, will undergo a medical before completing a loan move until the end of the season. West Brom remain in contention for promotion to the Premier League under highly-rated head coach Carlos Corberán.

10:53 AM GMT

‘Cornet leaving I would find that as a bit of a shock’

Speaking to the BBC earlier today, Luke Edwards has been discussing Maxwel Cornet’s potential move away from West Ham.

Cornet leaving I would find that as a bit of a shock, particularly with West Ham aren’t going to bring anybody in so that may well not happen, he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. Crystal Palace know that Olise is probably going to go in the summer. I’m aware on the Grapevine of at least five or six Premier League clubs are interested in him. Crystal Palace aren’t going to be short of bids and aren’t going be short of interest. [For] West Ham to let a player go when we spent the last couple of weeks saying that they’re desperate to improve their attacking areas because of injuries, to let your cover go, I think that would probably be a mistake. So whether West Ham put the brakes on that that deal on deadline day, we’ll have to wait and see.

10:31 AM GMT

Breaking – or should that be braking? – news

It may not be football, but there is some potentially huge transfer news coming in from the world of formula one. There is a connection of sorts, as it involves a driver from a team linked with Ineos. Read more here ...

10:25 AM GMT

‘Here in my pocket I’ve got the story of the blues’

Given the ongoing investigations into their finances and they have been clinging to their ‘net spend’ defence in an appeal against a 10-point deduction, there is probably as much chance of Everton making Premier League chief executive Richard Masters guest of honour at their next home game as doing much business today.

10:16 AM GMT

Pritchard to ‘crack on’ after Birmingham move

In the Championship, midfielder Alex Pritchard has completed his move from Sunderland to Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

Alex Pritchard will be reunited with Tony Mowbray at St Andrew's - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to reunite with former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray.

“I am happy,” Pritchard told BluesTV. “My future has been well speculated for a while now and I am just glad to get everything done and just settled and, hopefully, I can just crack on with football.”

09:50 AM GMT

Turkish Super Lig clubs keen on Aurier

Another departure from Nottingham Forest could be Serge Aurier, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Aurier is currently away with the Ivory Coast national team at the Africa Cup of Nations and has interest from Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

The Turkey transfer window closes on February 9 (see below for when other windows close) so there is still time for Forest to agree a deal beyond today.

09:45 AM GMT

Liverpool expecting quiet day in the market

Before this window of prudence, Liverpool could have anticipated Todd Boehly tabling a £115 million bid for Conor Bradley given the events of last night.

Conor Bradley was hugely impressive against Chelsea last night - PA/Peter Byrne

Aside from the possibility of academy youngsters being sent on loan, Liverpool’s business is also done. Jürgen Klopp’s final Liverpool team is built. The next major investment will be for his successor.

09:36 AM GMT

Unal to have medical ahead of Bournemouth move

More transfer news here from Matt Law:

Enes Unal, the Getafe striker, is to undergo a medical ahead of joining Bournemouth on loan.

09:34 AM GMT

Broja in no man’s land as Fulham stall over loan fee

Fulham are currently refusing to pay the £5 million loan fee Chelsea want for Armando Broja.

And with Wolves also baulking at the loan figure, Chelsea may be forced into another re-think on Broja if they want to send him anywhere today.

Chelsea had initially hoped to sell Broja for £50 million this month, but it now remains to be seen whether or not they have to drop their loan asking price to under £5 million, or Fulham or Wolves blink first.

09:29 AM GMT

Forest goalkeeper Horvath to Cardiff

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal for goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to move to Cardiff City. The 28-year-old will have a medical this morning.

Runar Alex Runarsson, the Iceland goalkeeper, meanwhile, will return to Arsenal from Cardiff with his future, as yet, undecided.

09:25 AM GMT

Arsenal teenager Ibrahim joins Hertha Berlin

Arsenal youngster Bradley Ibrahim has joined Hertha Berlin in a permanent deal. Ibrahim, 19, played a starring role as Arsenal’s under-18s reached the FA Youth Cup final last season.

The midfielder has been on the bench for a few of Arsenal’s first-team games, but was always facing an uphill battle as he looked to break into Mikel Arteta’s squad.

09:22 AM GMT

Leeds to give Wales Euros boost?

Following on from the below update from Mike McGrath, our man Sam Dean has been in touch ...

Fans of Wales (and indeed the coaches of Wales) will be intrigued by reports from my colleague Mike McGrath that Connor Roberts could join Leeds United today. If Roberts does join Leeds, he will join international team-mates Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James at Elland Road. It’s possible that four of the country’s first-choice starting line-up will be playing for one club. Surely this can only help their cause as they look to qualify for the Euros?

09:18 AM GMT

Roberts inching closer to Leeds move

Connor Roberts, the Wales international full-back, going from Burnley to Leeds United is a possible deadline-day deal. Work to be done, but close to an agreement.

09:13 AM GMT

All quiet on the north London front

The winter transfer window was always going to be a tricky one for Arsenal, who effectively had to generate significant money through sales in order to strengthen their squad. So far, those sales have simply not happened. There is little expectation of a dramatic twist today.

There could be a few youth players on the move from north London, though, with loan moves (and potentially a permanent deal or two) in the works for some academy players and also for Marquinhos, Arsenal’s young Brazilian winger. None of these will be for big fees.

09:11 AM GMT

Spurs in battle with Barça for Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur are not expecting a busy final day of the transfer window, but the club are interested in the teenage Sweden international Lucas Bergvall.

Barcelona have been working to sign Bergvall, so it remains to be seen if Spurs can swing things their way today.

09:09 AM GMT

Norwich and Ireland striker Idah eyed by Celtic

Celtic are closing in on the loan signing of Adam Idah, the Norwich City striker, with the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international reportedly arriving in Glasgow on Wednesday to seal his move to Celtic Park until the end of the season.

Adam Idah mat be heading north to Celtic - Reuters/Chris Radburn

Idah has scored 17 goals since graduating from the Norwich academy, with seven of them coming this season.

The forward has won three senior international caps and is expected to be added to Brendan Rodgers’s options in the attacking department following the arrival of German winger Nicolas Kühn from Rapid Vienna earlier in the window.

The Celtic manager is also keen to add a left-back as Greg Taylor is facing a spell on the sidelines, with 31-year-old Paris St-Germain player Layvin Kurzawa mooted as a possibility.

Midfielder David Turnbull, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could be on his way out of Celtic Park amid strong interest from Cardiff City, but Gustaf Lagerbielke is likely to be denied his move to Italian side Lecce as Rodgers is reluctant to sell the Swedish defender at a time when he has injury concerns over his fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

09:05 AM GMT

Chelsea willing to loan out Broja ... for £5m fee

Having initially wanted to sell Armando Broja for around £50 million this month, Chelsea are now willing to consider loaning out the striker on deadline day.

Chelsea want a £5 million loan fee to send Broja out on loan for the rest of the season. Wolverhampton Wanderers have already deemed that to be that high, while Fulham remain interested.

Mauricio Pochettino preferred Cole Palmer as a false No 9 to Broja at Liverpool and with Nicolas Jackson back from the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku, who scored at Anfield, fit again, Chelsea believe Broja needs game time.

09:03 AM GMT

Brighton loan Dahoud to Dortmund

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud has joined Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season. Dahoud only joined Brighton last summer, on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, but he has barely featured this season and has started just one match since mid-November.

David Weir, Brighton technical director, said: “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”

08:53 AM GMT

Wolves’ bids for Alberto and Broja in jeopardy

Wolves are enduring frustration in their attempts to sign a new striker, with bids for Yuri Alberto and Armando Broja appearing to fall through.

Gary O’Neil’s plans to strengthen may have hit the rocks ... for now, at least - Getty Images/James Baylis

Alberto, the Corinthians forward, was lined up for a loan move to Molineux with the two clubs initiating contact on Tuesday night. Corinthians had broadly agreed the terms of the deal but the transfer is off due to issues with the player’s agent over fees.

Broja has been made available for a straight loan by Chelsea, but there is still a £5 million fee to sign him which is too expensive for Wolves.

Gary O’Neil’s hopes of signing a new forward have been complicated by their Premier League match at home to Manchester United tonight.

08:43 AM GMT

Collins poised for Bolton medical

In League One, Bolton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers, with the 26-year-old set for a medical at his new club.

08:40 AM GMT

Reyna moves from Dortmund to Forest

Nottingham Forest have added Giovanni Reyna, the US international midfielder, to their squad after agreeing a loan deal with Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Giovanni Reyna has joined Forest from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season - Getty Images/Marvin Ibo Güngör

Reyna, 21, is the first Forest signing for manager Nuno Espirito Santo as the club bid to secure their Premier League survival.

Fellow strugglers Sheffield United could also be active with manager Chris Wilder stressing that the club will be working “frantically” to improve their squad before the window closes.

08:25 AM GMT

Newcastle on look out for central midfielder

Newcastle United will keep a close eye on the loan market in the hope they might be able to land a late signing with the priority – as it has been for the whole window – a central midfield player.

However, manager Eddie Howe said after the 3-1 win at Aston Villa that they are very unlikely to do anything and Telegraph Sport spoke to several senior sources on Wednesday night who said they doubt anything will happen.

Eddie Howe is not expecting to sign any players, but has not ruled out the possibility of a loan deal - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Newcastle, like so many clubs this winter, are concerned about profit and sustainability rules and have needed to sell to buy this month. That has failed to happen despite a bid from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier and lots of rumours surrounding Callum Wilson and Miguel Almirón.

All three are staying on Tyneside and Newcastle are happy to wait until the summer now when they anticipate the market will be far busier and their PSR concerns will fade.

Failing to add a midfielder in the wake of Joelinton season-ending groin injury is a big risk as Howe only has three fit senior midfielders at the moment, but it is one they are prepared to take with Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes nearing a return from long term injuries.

Despite returning from a loan move to Standard Liège in Belgium earlier this month, Howe does not consider Isaac Hayden to be worthy of a first-team squad place. Newcastle are likely to loan him out to a Championship club at some point today.

08:17 AM GMT

Kompany hoping to bolster squad with Estève

Burnley are working on a deadline-day deal to sign Maxime Estève from Montpellier to bolster Vincent Kompany’s backline. The deal for the French centre-back is expected to cost more than £10 million.

Maxime Estève (right) may join Vincent Kompany at Burnley - Getty Images/Loïc Venance

As of last night, there were no club-to-club discussions on Connor Roberts leaving Turf Moor despite interest in the Championship for the Wales international full-back. Manuel Benson may go, though, after being left out of the matchday squad for the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City last night.

“I hope something will happen for us,” said Kompany. “We are at the stage of the season where we have to rely on the guys in the squad. You can make miracle transfers but they are difficult to find.”

08:01 AM GMT

Broja ready to make the short walk to Fulham?

Fulham are understood to be interested in a deadline-day loan bid through for Armando Broja, the Chelsea striker was an unused substitute at Anfield last night where as Mauricio Pochettino’s side were handed a walloping by Liverpool.

Armando Broja may take the short walk down the Kings Road to Fulham - Action Images/Paul Childs

Albania international Broja did not get on the pitch and Fulham manager Marco Silva is keen to bolster his forward options with Raúl Jiménez’s hamstring injury leaving them light in attack. Aston Villa, West Ham and Wolves have also been linked with Broja this month, but Fulham appear Broja’s most likely destination should he leave Stamford Bridge.

07:51 AM GMT

Rangers in pursuit of Colombian winger Cortés

Rangers are expected to complete the deadline-day signing of Colombian winger Óscar Cortés on loan from Lens as they strive to bolster their attack for a cinch Premiership title assault, writes PA.

Óscar Cortés could be heading to Rangers - Getty Images/François Lo Presti

The 20-year-old, who made his international debut last year, arrived in Glasgow to seal a deal until the end of the season, with the Ibrox club having an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Philippe Clement, the Rangers manager, has already added Mohamed Diomande, the Ivory Coast Under-23 international midfielder, to his squad on loan from Nordsjaelland and Portuguese attacker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves this window as he bids to reel in Celtic at the top of the table.

However, the Ibrox club, five points behind with a game in hand, look to have been thwarted in their bid to land Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense.

Rangers hoped to recruit the 20-year-old immediately, but he is currently on loan with APOEL Nicosia and the Cypriot club are reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign, so his proposed move to Scotland will have to wait until the summer.

07:41 AM GMT

Pellistri off to sunny Spain ... on loan

Facundo Pellistri, the Manchester United winger, completed a loan move to Granada late on Wednesday night.

Facundo Pellistri joined United from Uruguay side Peñarol in 2020, but has become the latest player to leave on loan - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

A deal had initially run into problems with the Spanish club reluctant to cover more than a portion of the Uruguay international’s wages. But they have since agreed to cover all of Pellistri’s wages as well as paying a loan fee and the 21-year-old will spend the remainder of the campaign with La Liga outfit.

He follows other youngsters including Hannibal Mejbri, Álvaro Carreras, Dan Gore, Radek Vitek and Joe Hugill in leaving on loan this month. England winger Jadon Sancho and Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek also left on loan for Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

07:35 AM GMT

Corinthians forward Alberto to Wolves?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are, according to our man with his ear to the ground, lining up a late deal for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto as Gary O’Neil ramps up his search for firepower.

Yuri Alberto made his debut for Brazil in a friendly against Morocco last year - Getty Images/Marcello Zambrana

Alberto, 22, is emerging as a serious target for Wolves before the transfer deadline with Wolves proposing a loan move until the end of the season.

O’Neil, the Wolves head coach, has been determined to sign a ‘No 9’ goalscorer in the transfer window and the club is now in talks with Corinthians over a potential deal.

Read the full story here.

07:26 AM GMT

Palace consider late move for Cornet

Crystal Palace are understood to be weighing up a late move for Maxwel Cornet, the West Ham United winger.

Maxwel Cornet can play as a forward or wing-back - Getty Images/James Gill

The Ivory Coast international, 27, could be allowed to leave as David Moyes looks to bring in a wide forward ahead of the transfer deadline.

Palace have looked at a six-month loan for Cornet, who scored against Sheffield United earlier this month when he made his first Premier League start of the season.

Read more on the possible transfer here.

07:00 AM GMT

Hello

Good morning and welcome to our live rolling coverage from transfer deadline day.

As the clock ticks down to 11pm (GMT) – see below for details on when transfer windows close across Europe and beyond – today is the last opportunity for football clubs to go strengthen their squads. Or, of course, move on any deadwood.

While Telegraph Sport is sure there will be plenty of talking points throughout the day, we are not expecting a bumper day of big-money moves. Like much of the rest of the world, Premier League clubs are having to operate within their means, with the relatively new – and strictly enforced – profit and sustainability rules (PSR) hanging over the heads of chairmen and agents like the sword of Damocles.

Earlier this month Nottingham Forest and Everton were charged for breaking the rules. Both clubs now face the possibility of being handed points deductions if found guilty. Everton, of course, have already received a 10-point deduction for breaking PSR in a separate case.

Despite the relative prudence of the Premier League clubs going into the final day of the winter transfer window, there has been some movement in the market. The four most expensive Premier League signings of the window so far are Radu Dragusin, the £25 million Romanian defender who moved from Genoa to Tottenham Hotspur; Claudio Echeverri, the £12.5 million Argentine midfielder from River Plate; Daniel Muñoz, the £8.5 million Colombian defender who signed for Crystal Palace from Genk; and Kosta Nedeljkovic, the Serbian defender who cost Aston Villa £8 million from Red Star Belgrade.

In the loan market, the most significant movements are Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig to Spurs, who in turn let Sergio Reguilón move on loan to Brentford. Jadon Sancho has moved on loan back to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United. Kalvin Phillips has joined West Ham United from Manchester City, while Burnley signed forward David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea, and the Stamford Bridge club have also loaned Ian Maatsen to Borussia Dortmund.

Telegraph Sport’s army of reporters are ready to report for duty, and will be filing throughout the day will all of the latest, breaking news, as it happens.