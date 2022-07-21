Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest in £80,000-per-week deal

Jesse Lingard poses in a Nottingham Forest shirt - NEWS IMAGES

Jesse Lingard has chosen newly-promoted Premier League club Nottingham Forest after signing a one-year deal on a basic salary of around £80,000 a week, with bonuses potentially taking that to £120,000 a week for the former Manchester United midfielder.

Lingard, 29, met with Forest manager Steve Cooper this week in London, at the offices of owner Evangelos Marinakis, and chose the club over West Ham where he spent the second part of the 2020-2021 season on loan. The England international, a free agent since the start of the month, was impressed by the plan for Forest laid out by Cooper and made his decision over the last 24 hours.

West Ham also offered their former loanee a competitive salary deal and bonus package. At Forest, Lingard will be able to supplement his basic salary with an extensive bonus scheme that has been agreed between the two parties. The suggestion circulating that he will earn £200,000 a week was never feasible for Forest and was not offered to the player. Nevertheless, Lingard becomes Forest’s highest-earning player of all time.

The one-year contract gives both parties flexibility. As well as re-establishing his Premier League career after a final season on the margins at United, Lingard’s aim is to get back into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup finals beginning in November. He hopes to be able to do that in Cooper’s team where he will offer Premier League experience to a squad that has, through necessity, been the subject of major changes this summer since winning the Championship play-off final.

Lingard is the 11th new addition as a permanent or loan signing at Forest this summer. The changes were long in the planning and began once a revitalised Forest began to climb the Championship table last season. Six first-teamers from last season’s promotion side were at the club on loan and as well as their departures, Forest have also lost Lewis Grabban, with whom they could not agree a deal, and goalkeeper Brice Samba.

While the changes at Forest are extensive, there was no alternative to rebuilding the squad given those leaving and the recruitment plans having been in place for some time.

There are no plans to sign the Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.