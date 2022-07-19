Nottingham Forest make move to beat West Ham to Jesse Lingard signing - GETTY IMAGES

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Jesse Lingard in an ambitious move to beat West Ham to the signing of the England international.

Lingard is a free agent after his contract expired at Manchester United and Forest have made a lucrative offer to bring him to the City Ground.

West Ham are also hopeful of re-signing the 29-year-old, who impressed on loan under David Moyes the season before last, but Forest’s hierarchy have launched their own bid to pull off a major transfer coup. Lingard also has offers from Everton and two clubs in the Middle East while Tottenham have also looked at him.

Lingard has not given up hope of making a late bid for inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the World Cup finals in November although his prospects of doing that are likely to be enhanced if he flourishes at another Premier League club.

Forest have already spent more than £70 million since clinching promotion and the capture of Lingard would represent another huge statement of intent.

Lingard left Old Trafford at the end of last season to bring an end to a spell spanning over two decades. He started just two Premier League games for the club last season.

It is understood Lingard will make a decision on his future this week, with Forest hopeful of agreeing a surprise deal.

Forest are closer to making their eighth and ninth signings of the summer with a £10 million double deal for Huddersfield's Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo. O’Brien, the midfielder, and left-back Toffolo have both had medicals and their arrivals are set to be confirmed on Wednesday.

Toffolo's move to the City Ground had been in doubt over personal terms earlier in the day, but Forest officials revived talks to sort out the issue. O'Brien had already passed his medical on Monday and conducted media interviews with the club before Toffolo's switch ran into problems.

Forest have already signed Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, Wayne Hennessey, Giulian Biancone and Brandon Aguilera since ending their long exile from the Premier League.