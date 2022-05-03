Jesse Lingard brother slams ‘classless’ Manchester United over lack of Old Trafford send-off

Jesse Lingard’s brother has hit out at Manchester United after not affording the midfielder a proper goodbye, calling the club “classless” in an angry social media rant.

Academy graduate Lingard’s 22-year association with the Red Devils is set to come to an end when his current Old Trafford contract expires this summer.

The 29-year-old is not expected to agree a late extension and will seek a new club at the end of the season having made just four starts for United across all competitions so far this term.

Lingard will be one of a number of players departing as the Erik ten Hag era begins, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata also set to exit.

The England international was an unused substitute on Monday night as United picked up a morale-boosting 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s final home match in charge.

Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of the season (Manchester United via Getty Images)

That victory saw United tighten their grip on sixth place ahead of West Ham and the players embark on a post-match lap of honour following a difficult campaign, though Lingard’s brother was evidently furious by the lack of a proper send-off for Lingard.

Louie Scott reportedly posted on his private Instagram story: “20 years of blood sweat and tears, 4 domestic trophies, 3 cup final goals, not even a farewell. No wonder it’s Conference League next year.”

He added: “Attacking players for celebrations when the clubs [sic] being sold to the super league ok. Class of 92, Busby Babes, you’re ran by people who don’t even know the offside trap. Classless and the fans need to realise. Goodnight, godbless!

“Been there since nine years of age and didn’t even get a send off!!! Well done bro your family are proud.”