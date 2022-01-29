Jesse Jackson's son seeks to fill Rush's US House seat

CHICAGO (AP) — A son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Chicago-area congressional seat held by Bobby Rush, who is retiring.

Jonathan Jackson on Friday announced his intentions to replace Rush in Illinois' 1st District, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Jackson, 56, owns a construction business and is a leader in his father's Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He said in a statement that he would focus on job creation and expanding access to health care and day care.

About a dozen people have filed as candidates for the redrawn congressional district which stretches from Chicago's South Side and southwest suburbs toward Kankakee. They include Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell, state Sen. Jacqueline Collins and Chicago and Cook County workforce development chief Karin Norington-Reaves, according to the newspaper.

Rush announced earlier this month that he would not seek a 16th term in the U.S. House. The former Black Panther first won election in 1992.

The Associated Press

