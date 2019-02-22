Jesse Iwuji to make Las Vegas Motor Speedway debut in Truck Series JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL. (Feb 22, 2019) - Las Vegas is known for their Air Force military presence -- but this time there will be a new “wave” coming to town. US Naval Academy graduate and US Navy officer LT Jesse Iwuji will be making his first ever Las Vegas Motor Speedway start in the NASCAR Gander […]

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL. (Feb 22, 2019) – Las Vegas is known for their Air Force military presence — but this time there will be a new “wave” coming to town. US Naval Academy graduate and US Navy officer LT Jesse Iwuji will be making his first ever Las Vegas Motor Speedway start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race. LT Jesse Iwuji will be the only current military member racing in NASCAR that entire weekend and doing so with Reaume Bros Racing.

“I have a new partnership this race with FUELTRAX and this one‘s special to me. FUELTRAX is a US company that has pioneered and led the industry in marine fuel management systems which speaks my mariner language. And to top it off, over 50 percent of their operations based out of my native country, Nigeria.” said LT Iwuji.

For their part, FUELTRAX couldn‘t be prouder to be teaming up with LT Iwuji.

“It‘s always been a passion for both me and my wife Michelle to give back to young men and women and help them reach their dreams,” said Anthony George, CEO of FUELTRAX. “LT Iwuji is a big dreamer and a hard worker, and we are honored to help him continue on his journey to success in NASCAR.”

“We are so grateful for our Nigerian-based marine operators and proud to support Lt. Iwuji both as one of our very own from our community, and as a first-generation American pursing his dreams. Nigerians everywhere should be proud of Jesse‘s success,” said Bene Okorie, West Africa Operations Manager of FUELTRAX.

From its inception in 2004, FUELTRAX has grown to be the leading universal fuel management solution for offshore marine vessels, compatible with any class, engine or fuel type. Available in any location in the world, FUELTRAX has grown recently in Nigeria by combating fuel accountability challenges for local operators. Together with its cloud-based data and analytics service, FUELNET, it reduces costs and sets the standard for data-driven decisions.

“FUELTRAX is such an authentic fit. High performance and advance technology go hand and hand with NASCAR,” said Matt Casto, LT Iwuji‘s agent. “And since LT Iwuji‘s family is from Nigeria, he has a strong connection with the same community FUELTRAX serves. To make things even better, LT Iwuji has a deep understanding of vessels as a current Surface Warfare Officer. Let me also just continue to mention how exciting it is to have a current driver racing at the national levels that has served our country. We‘ve been getting great support from the most patriotic fan base in all sports leagues.”