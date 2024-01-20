Jesse Armstrong Responds To Speculation About ‘Succession’ Spin-Offs

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has ruled out the prospect of creating any spin-off show for his hit show, which recently collected a clutch of awards, six Emmys and four Golden Globes.

Armstrong told the BBC following his success at the Emmys last week that creating a spin-off from the saga of the Roy media family “doesn’t feel like the most interesting thing to me.”

He told BBC Radio’s Today Programme that his writing team had “written them [the characters] enough now.”

Armstrong, who personally collected Emmys for Best Writing and for Best Drama Series, shared that it was tough to leave the show behind after four critically acclaimed seasons, but that he also felt a sense of relief.

Since the show began its phenomenal run, fans have speculated as to the inspiration for the warring Roy family, which saw mogul Logan Roy dividing and ruling over his children. Armstrong revealed that as well as present-day high-profile figures, including the Murdoch media empire, he drew from history such as that of ancient Rome. He said, “We’ll steal from anywhere.”

Asked about future projects, Armstrong admitted, “I have no clue. And I’m really quite comfortable with that.

“I’ve got a few ideas, but they’re in that delicious stage where I haven’t done any proper work on them and they all seem like they’ll be absolutely perfect.

“So I’m enjoying a sort of long tail of not doing the show but being happy to have done it.”

