Jessa Duggar Shares Video of Son Henry Learning How to Read: 'He's Loving It'

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is showing off her son Henry Wilberforce's reading skills!

The Counting On alum, 28, shared a video on Instagram Sunday of her second eldest child practicing reading aloud from a children's book. Henry was seen sounding out the words in the sentence: "Nat has a hat."

After completing the first sentence, Henry asked his mother what another particular sentence said. Jessa instructed him to "sound it out," which he did so successfully.

He also breezed through a third sentence, even after double-checking with Jessa about whether or not he read "fan" correctly.

"Henry is learning to read and he's loving it," she captioned the video post. "So sweet to watch it click in their little minds!"

Amid the high praise Henry received in the comments, Jessa replied to a user who inquired about what educational program she is using with her children.

"Were [sic] using some of the Sing, Spell, Read & Write curriculum," she wrote. "And also they love to watch Preschool Prep videos!"

Henry was last seen reading a book on Jessa's Instagram in July. Sharing a photo of the moment, she captioned the post: "Nothing like a good book on a quiet afternoon."

Jessa also shares son Spurgeon Elliot, 5, daughter Ivy Jane, 2, and 1-month-old daughter Fern Elliana with husband Ben Seewald.

The couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child, Fern, in February after Jessa suffered a pregnancy loss. She welcomed the pair's youngest in July.

Though Jessa is one of 19 kids, Ben previously said on Counting On that he isn't interested in expanding the couple's own brood so extensively.

"Imagine living in our house, with the size it is, with 19 kids?" the 26-year-old said, per Cheat Sheet. "The bathroom would be in constant use; you'd have to start maybe two days out just to get everybody showered for church on Sunday."

In recent months, Jessa's family has garnered media attention due to her brother Josh Duggar's ongoing child pornography case. After being arrested by Homeland Security in April, Josh pleaded not guilty to possessing and receiving child pornography. He was then released to third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber.

The 33-year-old is currently awaiting trial, which has already been delayed to November.