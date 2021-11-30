Jessa Duggar Recreates Throwback Photo with Husband Ben Seewald to Mark 8 Years Together

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar/Instagram Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald are celebrating eight years spent together.

In honor of the milestone, which came a few weeks after their seven-year wedding anniversary, the couple recreated an old photo of them posing on a train from when they first started dating.

In the new pic, they were joined by sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, as well as daughters Ivy, 2½, and 4-month-old Fern.

"8 years and 4 kids later 🤍🤍🤍🤍" Jessa, 29, captioned the pics on Instagram. "I was going to try to create a cute caption like 'I love chugging along the tracks of life with you'— but I wasn't clever enough to come up with one that wasn't extremely cheesy. 😂 (Maybe someone out there can help me?!)"

"Love you to the moon and back, Baby! @ben_seewald" she added.

The mom of four also marked another milestone this week — daughter Ivy turning 2½. Jessa posted a series of photos of the toddler on her Instagram as well as an adorable video of her recounting her favorite colors (purple and green) and foods (blueberries and strawberries).

At the end of the clip, Ivy mentions baby sister Fern and plants a kiss on her cheek.

"A few days ago, Ivy turned two and a half! Swipe over to hear a little life update in her own words. ☺️🤍 ," Jessa captioned the post.

Jessa and Ben, who wed in 2014, welcomed Fern in July, months after they announced in February that Jessa was expecting after suffering a pregnancy loss last year.

The Duggar family's show Counting On, which featured Ben and Jessa's family, was canceled by TLC in June amid her brother Josh Duggar's ongoing child sexual abuse material case.

The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography after his April arrest. His trial began on Tuesday.