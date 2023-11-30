Jess Thirlby: England head coach extends contract to 2027

Under Thirlby, England have won Test series against Jamaica and New Zealand but did not win a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

England head coach Jess Thirlby has extended her contract with the Roses until 2027.

Thirlby guided England to a first World Cup final this summer, where they took silver after losing to 12-time champions Australia.

The 44-year-old took charge of the Roses after Tracey Neville stepped down in 2019.

"It's a special time to lead the team and I am very conscious of my responsibility," Thirlby said.

"The momentum and energy we have off the back of the history-making World Cup final means that everyone in the England camp is totally committed and excited for what we know we can achieve."

The next four-year cycle will include the 2027 World Cup in Australia while uncertainty remains around the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which could be postponed after the state of Victoria in Australia withdrew as hosts in July.

England begin a three-match Test series against South Africa on Tuesday with the first game in Manchester before back-to-back matches in Nottingham on 9 and 10 December.

