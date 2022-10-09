Jess Philips: Women's lives at risk over failure to reform child payouts

Katie Binns
·4 min read
Emma Day, 33, was murdered in the street by Mark Morris, the father of her second child, in May 2017.
Mothers' lives are being put at risk by the Government's failure to reform the child maintenance service after a domestic violence murder, ministers have been told.

The Government has been condemned for its repeated failures to overhaul the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) despite recommendations from two independent reviews after the murder of a mother fuelled by rows over child support.

Labour minister Jess Philips said it was “putting lives at risk”, and has written to the Government in response to the delayed publication of a third review into the CMS.

This review, commissioned by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) which is responsible for the service, was expected to be published in May but has yet to be delivered.

It comes after the service had neglected to adopt urgent recommendations to procedures and staff training made by a domestic homicide review (DHR) in 2019 and a coroner’s report in August 2021.

Recommended changes include domestic violence training and that survivors are fast tracked to the collect and pay system, that passes payments from one parent to the other, rather than direct pay, where a parent pays the other parent directly, and that they should not be charged for using the service.

Charity Surviving Economic Abuse emphasises that two or more applications to the CMS in cases where domestic abuse has been disclosed should also automatically trigger concern.

Mother-of-two murdered after arguments over child maintenance

Both investigations had concluded that the service’s failings led to the brutal murder of Emma Day, a mother-of-two, fuelled by arguments over child maintenance.

The murder was incited by arguments over a £1,277-a-year child maintenance claim and happened nine days after Ms Day made a second application to the CMS for their six-year-old daughter.

Morris had repeatedly threatened to kill Day if she did not cancel the claim.

Ms Day had on three occasions disclosed a threat to her life to the CMS.

A spokesman for the DWP said: “The review has now completed, and a report and recommendations are with the Government for consideration.”

'I fear they're going to fail another woman'

However, in correspondence last week with Lorna McNamara, the sister of Ms Day, the DWP said: “The change of [government] administration has led to a backlog in getting some decisions considered and cleared unfortunately. Hopefully we should be in a position to publish in the autumn.”

Ms McNamara said: “This process feels never ending. I fear they’re going to fail another woman.” For thousands of mothers the government’s inaction prolongs their agony - a third of CMS users will have been affected by domestic abuse and violence, according to the DHR.

Charities have repeatedly raised concerns about the CMS. Lucy Hadley, of Women’s Aid, says: “The devastating case of Emma Day shows why in-depth, specialist domestic abuse training is vital so that staff understand the risks and provide a safe response. We urge the government to deliver the review without delay.”

Nicola Sharp, of charity Surviving Economic Abuse, says: “The tragic murder of Emma Day makes it clear that the CMS is woefully lacking in its understanding and response to economic abuse. Victim-survivors of abuse have already waited too long for reform.”

In the autumn of 2021 the DWP commissioned an independent review - conducted by Dr Samantha Callan, a leading expert on domestic abuse - into ways in which the CMS supports survivors of domestic abuse.

It has now concluded and is with the Government for consideration.

The DHR revealed the CMS’ management of Ms Day’s case was “inadequate” and concluded "the current response of the CMS to domestic violence abuse could potentially heighten the risk to victims when making a child maintenance application".

After no change was forthcoming, a coroner’s inquest into Ms Day’s death was held in April 2021.

In his report, Coroner Andrew Harris said that change was necessary to prevent future deaths. “A public body has an obligation to minimise risk when there is evidence of a threat to life,” it concluded.

