Jess Glynne says she 'used the wrong word' when claiming restaurant 'discriminated' against her

Jess Glynne performs on stage as she supports the Spice Girls on the opening night of their tour in Dublin on 24 May 2019 (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jess Glynne has said it was a mistake to claim she was a victim of "discrimination" after being turned away from a London restaurant due to her clothing.

The singer has backtracked on comments she made on Monday night after she and a friend were refused service at Mayfair restaurant Sexy Fish when she turned up to in trainers and a hoodie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an update to Instagram on Tuesday night, the 30-year-old retracted her use of the word, stating: "I used the wrong word, discrimination, I take that back. It was wrong. But I just wanted to highlight the reason why I posted what I did.

Read more: Jess Glynne receives lifetime ban from Isle of Wight Festival

"Basically all I wanted to say was that I felt it was rude and very disrespectful in the way that the Sexy Fish staff were towards me and my friend yesterday and I don’t believe anybody should be spoken to like that and that’s what I wanted to highlight."

Glynne added she was "respectful" of dress codes and had been turned away from "numerous places" in the past and that the cause of her upset was due to the attitude of the staff.

"There's ways of dealing with human beings and being respectful and having manners because it doesn't cost anything," she went on.

The Dress Code policy on the restaurant's website says: “We request that guests do not wear sportswear, beachwear. ripped jeans, flip flops, sliders or workout trainers (smarter, fashion trainers may be permitted)."

Glynne stated that after being denied entry to the restaurant she went on to Latin American restaurant Amazonico, which is located nearby in Berkeley Square, where she was greeted with “pure joy”.

Yahoo News UK has contacted Sexy Fish for comment.