Jess Glynne kicks off star-studded weekend of virtual performances

Jess Glynne kicked off a weekend of virtual performances from some of the biggest names in British music.

The chart-topping singer headlined the opening night of the McDonald’s I’m Lovin’ It Live event with a livestreamed set featuring some of her biggest hits.

Glynne took to the stage for a 45-minute performance at Printworks London, belting out songs including Hold My Hand, These Days and Rather Be.

View photos Jess Glynne was among the performers at the McDonald’s I’m Lovin’ It Live event (Ian West/PA) More

Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Craig David feature among the artists set to perform over the weekend.

Glynne was joined on Friday by The Voice star Becky Hill, whose 45-minute set included the songs Afterglow and Gecko (Overdrive).

The I’m Lovin’ It Live virtual event allows fans to stream performances through the My McDonald’s App.

View photos Jess Glynne kicked off the virtual event in London (Ian West/PA) More

The event continues on Saturday.

Rock band Kaiser Chiefs will perform, as well as singer Olly Murs and R&B star David.

On Sunday, Capaldi and Stormzy will close the event.