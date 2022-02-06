‘This is for Jess’: Ben Lippen wins wrestling title with injured classmate on minds

The Ben Lippen wrestling team had something extra on their minds as they prepared for Saturday’s SCISA wrestling tournament.

The Falcons wrestlers and coaches were thinking about Ben Lippen senior student Jessica Kolp, who remains hospitalized after being seriously injured in a car accident late last month. Ben Lippen honored their classmate with an inspired performance in defeating Hammond 43-25 to win their second-straight state championship.

“Every day at practice we have been praying for Jessica. We have been talking about her. These guys have class with her, been around her and praying for her,” Ben Lippen coach Bert Medlin said. “Today we found out she opened up her eyes, nodded at people, giving them answers, so it was an exciting day.”

Reminders of Kolp, who plays volleyball and softball, were seen around Ben Lippen’s campus Saturday. A pink “Pray for Jessica” slogan was posted bright at the scorers table. Ben Lippen and other wrestling teams, including Heathwood Hall, wore pink in Kolp’s honor. Many of the fans were wearing pink or had “Pray for Jessica” buttons.

Schools from around the Midlands and across the state have been involved in raising money. Cardinal Newman raised money for Kolp at Friday’s basketball game against Ben Lippen. Kolp previously attended Cardinal Newman.

A prayer vigil was held Wednesday and a GoFundme page has raised more than $47,000 so far. The family has a CaringBridge page to update people on her recovery.

“This is for Jess,” junior Trey Talbert said. “I know she is going to get through this and can’t wait to see her back.”

Talbert put the finishing touches on the Falcons’ championship. With Ben Lippen leading 33-32, he pinned the Skyhawks’ Nolan Addeo to clinch the title. The Falcons won the final match by forfeit.

“I was so nervous,” Talbert said. “Nolan is a heck of a wrestler. I came into this match with a hurt ankle, but I was prepared. And God helped me out there with this victory.”

Story continues

Hammond led 21-12 after PJ Davis won at 138. But the Falcons got wins by decision from Tanner Carson and then Zach McDougal to cut the lead to 22-21.

Harrison Jones gave Ben Lippen the lead with a pin of 160, and Drake Porter made it 33-22 with a pin at 170.

“The turning point in the match was when Harrison Jones pinned that kid,” Medlin said. “It was kind of a close match and I didn’t realize he was going to pin him. That was a really good turning point.

“Our guys worked super hard this year. I have told them time and time again, I care about their heart. No matter whether you win or lose, I care about them walking with God every day of their life. … I told them today I wanted them to go do battle one more time. They got pumped up, went out and won more. I am so proud of this program and Ben Lippen School.”

Other Ben Lippen match winners included Stone Porter (106), Reese Carson (120).

Hammond match winners were James Meachem (113), Graham Friesner (126), Luke Martin (132), Davis, Leo Addeo (182) and Aiden Palisin (195).

Ben Lippen defeated Heathwood to make it to the finals, while Hammond defeated Cardinal Newman. Heathwood Hall defeated Cardinal Newman 54-22 in the third-place match.