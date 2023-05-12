Jesper Fast sends Hurricanes to conference final with OT winner vs. Devils

Jesper Fast was hanging his head on the bench after shooting high on a wide-open net earlier in Game 5.

But he didn't miss on an overtime deflection as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night to clinch their second-round series.

They become the first NHL team to reach the conference finals, reaching for the first time since 2019. The Hurricanes will face the Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers, who lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 Friday in Toronto.

Defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes, who twice overcame one-goal deficits to beat the Devils. New Jersey got goals from Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier.

The highs and lows of Jesper Fast

Paul Stastny had set up a perfect opportunity for Fast in the first period, but he hit the puck with the top of his blade and it went over the net.

Oh goodness.



Jesper Fast gets set up for what looked like a slam dunk chance, but he can't put it home. You'd love to see it go, but the #Canes have definitely gotten some looks over the last few minutes. pic.twitter.com/sN7y7MQ70a — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 11, 2023

NHL AWARDS: Who are the finalists for the Vezina Trophy?

VEGAS-EDMONTON: Both teams lose key defenseman to suspensions

"I was kind of in the movement of shooting and (the puck) kind of slowed down a little bit and I didn't really have the patience to hit the puck properly, so I think I just fanned on it a little bit," he said

But with Carolina on a power play because of a delay of game penalty to New Jersey's Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesperi Kotkaniemi wristed a shot toward the net and Fast deflected it past Devils goalie Akira Schmid at 7:09.

JESPER FAST SERIES WINNER IN OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pdi3Mkx1tq — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 12, 2023

"I had a lot of guys coming at me (to celebrate), so it was a good feeling," he said.

Story continues

It was Fast's second overtime goal of the playoffs after he won Game 2 vs. the New York Islanders in the first round. The Hurricanes have won their last seven playoff overtime games.

What's next for the Hurricanes?

They enter the conference finals in good shape, even with Andrei Svechnikov, Max Pacioretty and Teuvo Teravainen out with injuries. The first two won't be back for the playoffs, but Teravainen (hand surgery) is skating again wearing a no-contact jersey.

Despite those absences, the Hurricanes have found enough offense to rank fourth in playoff scoring. Sebastian Aho carried the team in the first round with seven points and Jordan Martinook had 10 points in the second round. Fast has eight points overall. Carolina also has the best team goals-against average of the remaining teams, plus allows the fewest shots per game and has the top penalty-killing unit.

"I don't know how many teams where you miss the whole top line would be able to kind of chug along the way we are, but it says a lot about these other guys that are now getting credit," coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

What's next for the Devils?

Essentially, they just need to remember their first playoff appearance in five years and build on it. They looked strong in finishing off the New York Rangers but were overwhelmed at times by the Hurricanes. This is a rising team that already set franchise records for wins and points. Coach Lindy Ruff, a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, is in need of a contract extension.

Lots of other contract work is ahead in the offseason. Restricted free agents include trade deadline acquisition Meier, who’s due a $10 million qualifying offer, and Jesper Bratt, who ranked second on the team with 32 goals in the regular season but had one in the playoffs.

Unrestricted free agents are Erik Haula, Miles Woods, Tomas Tatar, Ryan Graves and Damon Severson.

Schmid emerged in the playoffs and with Vitek Vanecek signed for another two years, restricted free agent Mackenzie Blackwood could be a cap casualty.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricanes oust Devils as Jesper Fast scores in overtime in Game 5