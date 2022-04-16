Jerusalem Restaurant has moved into a new location in Myrtle Beach. Take a look

Jerusalem Restaurant, which has been located at 2nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach for the past seven years, has moved into the building that formerly housed Cheeseburger in Paradise on 72nd Ave. North.

It opened at its new location in late March.

The building has been vacant since the Jimmy Buffet-themed Cheeseburger eatery closed nearly four years ago.

Owner Max Garby wants to make the new location a more happening place this summer and plans to keep it open late, offer food later, and have belly dancing, karaoke and hookahs on an enclosed outside patio.

“We plan to open in the future until 2 a.m.,” Garby said. “In Myrtle Beach everybody closes at 9 or 10 o’clock at night and it’s a vacation area. I think places need to be open a little more, at least in the season.”

Until the summer season, the restaurant’s hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 5-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Jerusalem Restaurant, which has been located at 2nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach for the past seven years, has moved into a new location on 72nd Ave. North.

What’s on the menu?

Jerusalem features Israeli food with a Moroccan flare. Its menu features numerous salads as well as beef, chicken and lamb dishes with varying levels of added spices, sauces and dips. Entrees include lamb shank, lamb chops, beef and chicken tagine (slowly roasted), kebabs, Moroccan salmon, and shawarma (marinated baby chicken).

The Jerusalem Experience for Two is a customer favorite. It can feed about four people and includes one to three servings of 13 items including kebabs, shawarmas, baby chicken, tandoori bread, baba ganoush, tahini, dolma and falafel.

Jerusalem Restaurant, which has been located at 2nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach for the past seven years, has moved into a new location on 72nd Ave. North.

The menu is similar to what it was at the previous location, though some food and drink additions are planned.

“It’s Mediterranean with spices from all over the Middle East,” Garby said. “We have some recipes from other chefs in Israel. We’re adding to the menu all the time.”

A late-night menu featuring appetizers and bar food with a Mediterranean influence is in the works.

Jerusalem gets a lot of its fruit and vegetables from Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet.

Jerusalem Restaurant, which has been located at 2nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach for the past seven years, has moved into a new location on 72nd Ave. North.

Extended hours part of the plan

Story continues

The upscale decor at the new location is modern Mediterranean and includes chandeliers imported from Dubai.

The belly dancing is featured on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and an additional day will be added in the summer.

Share your business tips

Alan Blondin writes about retail businesses for The Sun News. Have a tip to share about a retail store or restaurant opening or closing, or see new construction you’d like us to check out? Please let us know at ablondin@thesunnews.com

The new location has a lot more parking with a large lot behind the building, and Garby believes the business will benefit from being farther north around several other restaurants.

“It’s much better than the other location,” Garby said.

Jerusalem Restaurant, which has been located at 2nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach for the past seven years, has moved into a new location on 72nd Ave. North.