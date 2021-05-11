Israel news – live: One woman killed in rocket attack on Tel Aviv as violence escalates

Rockets are launched from Gaza City on Tuesday night (AFP via Getty Images)

One woman has been killed as more than 80 rockets were fired at Tel Aviv from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Mickey Rosenfeld told The Independent the assault was “unprecedented” and confirmed the woman was killed in Rishon LeTsiyon, just south of Tel Aviv.

Mr Rosenfeld said over 80 projectiles were fired toward the city and said that “security is at the highest alert” in Tel Aviv.

Hamas said it had fired the rockets in response to an Israeli air strike that had flattened a tower block earlier in the day.

It comes as Israeli paramedics earlier confirmed that two women were killed in rocket attacks in southern Israel today.

Both victims reportedly died after one rocket hit a residential building and two landed in an open area. A third person is thought to be in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the first funerals have been held for some of the 26 people killed – including nine children – in a wave of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

