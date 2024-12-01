New Jersey visits New York after Noesen's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (16-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (13-9-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after Stefan Noesen's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Devils' 6-5 loss.

New York has a 13-9-1 record overall and a 2-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers are 10-3-1 in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 16-9-2 record overall and a 4-2-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils rank third in the league serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has 20 assists for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Devils. Noesen has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press