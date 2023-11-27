New Jersey takes on New York after Toffoli's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (8-6-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-9-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the New York Islanders after Tyler Toffoli's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Devils' 7-2 win.

New Jersey has gone 9-9-1 overall with a 2-4-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have gone 4-2-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

New York is 3-1-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 8-6-6 overall. The Islanders have a 3-1-4 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Devils won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. Toffoli led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has eight goals and 17 assists for the Devils. Toffoli has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has scored five goals with 11 assists for the Islanders. Noah Dobson has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Timo Meier: day to day (undisclosed), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (upper body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

Islanders: Matt Martin: out (upper body), Sebastian Aho: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

